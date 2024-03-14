WCW veteran blamed Jim Ross for his sudden release from WWE, claims 49-year-old star

Jim Ross has had great runs in WWE and AEW, playing a significant role in the success of both promotions. Gregory Shane Helms (The Hurricane) recently claimed that WCW veteran Buff Bagwell blamed Ross for his exit from the global juggernaut.

Buff Bagwell was the subject of a recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring. During the show, he said Gregory Shane Helms was behind his release from WWE. The 54-year-old's comments drew a reaction from the former European Champion.

On Twitter, Helms mentioned that Bagwell blamed everyone except himself for his WWE release. The 49-year-old also highlighted how the WCW veteran believed a reputed name like Jim Ross was behind his exit.

"He used to blame Jim Ross, too. Blamed everyone except the man in the mirror. Nothing wrong with failing at something, but accountability is key. Everyone associated with that episode of Dork Side can suck a**."

Bagwell has spoken about his abrupt departure from WWE on other media platforms, claiming that he was never provided a reason for his release.

Jim Ross appreciates WWE referencing Sting's final match on commentary

Jim Ross is signed to AEW and was the commentator for the last match of Hall of Famer Sting. While the bout was memorable, there were many questions regarding WWE potentially acknowledging The Icon's final run in pro wrestling.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole spoke about Sting's retirement match on a recent edition of RAW. On the Grillin' JR podcast, The Voice of Wrestling praised the move:

"It was classy. Anyway, you look at it, it was classy. I really appreciate the hospitality and professionalism that those guys at WWE showed [to] our event. It meant a lot to me, personally, just as an old-school guy, because WWE didn’t have to do that. I’m very happy that they did. It worked out really well. It felt good, felt right. Sting is so well-loved and it was deserved. It needed to be said. Cole and Pat McAfee did a good job of signaling that out," said Ross.

It's rare for promotions to mention rival companies and their stars on their programming. Hence, WWE referencing Sting's last bout on RAW received much praise from the pro wrestling world.

