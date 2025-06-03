'We ain't ever seeing her again," "Tony never liked her" - Fans are convinced Britt Baker is never returning to AEW again

AEW star Britt Baker was known as one of the key cornerstones of the women's division. She feuded with top stars and elevated many young talents during her initial run. However, things started to fall apart last year as multiple reports about her surfaced.

The DMD was reportedly involved in an argument with MJF and his girlfriend. She was suspended for her actions. In November 2024, she defeated Penelope Ford and had a showdown with Serena Deeb. During their confrontation, Britt took a shot at The Professor, saying that no one cared about her.

The former AEW Women's World Champion hasn't been seen on TV since. A user recently started a conversation about her on X/Twitter.

While several fans claimed that Britt might never return to AEW TV again, others alleged that Tony Khan had never liked her and had only used her to sign Adam Cole, her former boyfriend.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Britt Baker's absence on X.

Thunder Rosa lays out a huge challenge to Britt Baker

The two former AEW Women's World Champions had an epic feud in the past, which is still remembered to this day. La Mera Mera wants to reignite the feud.

While speaking on her vlog, Rosa challenged The DMD to a match at All In: Texas, where the duo face each other in a 'Hair vs Hair' match.

“I throw a challenge. Just a little challenge. Hair versus hair, you know, um, against my, uh, my nemesis Britt Baker for All In. And the reason why I’m doing it is, one, well, because I know there’s money on the table. But two, she’s bonded by blood with me. She cannot get rid of my name no matter what happens—ever. And that gives me a lot of pleasure, too,” she said.

It will be interesting to see when and if Baker returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

