"We need him in AEW" - Fans erupt at the possibility of a WrestleMania main eventer joining Tony Khan's company in 2025

AEW fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the pro wrestling future of a popular WrestleMania main eventer.
The star in question is Kevin Owens, who has achieved almost every major accolade in WWE. He's a former Universal, Intercontinental, and United States Champion. Moreover, he currently holds the RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Championships with Sami Zayn. KO headlined Night One of both WrestleMania 38 and 39 against Steve Austin and The Usos, respectively.
In a recent chat with the Toronto Sun, Owens briefly touched upon his future as an in-ring competitor. KO highlighted that he was unsure if he would continue wrestling after his WWE contract expires in a year and a half.
While many fans have seen Kevin Owens' statement as a sign of potential retirement, AEW fans believe Tony Khan could sign another WrestleMania main eventer to his roster in 2025 once KO's WWE deal expires.
AEW already boasts several former WrestleMania main eventers on its roster, including Paul Wight, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson. They have all headlined WWE's biggest event at different points in their careers.
Kevin Owens gave a shout-out to some old friends after WrestleMania 39
As previously stated, Kevin Owens closed out Night One of this year's 'Mania by winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship with Sami Zayn in a classic match against The Usos.
When the dust settled, Owens didn't want to forget where he came from and gave a special shout-out to a few people in the post-show press conference. Not only did he mention the California-based pro wrestling promotion, PWG, but he also gave a special mention to The Briscoe Brothers.
In January 2023, Jay Briscoe tragically passed away following a car accident. Owens said that he and Sami Zayn wouldn't be where they were without Jay and Mark Briscoe's support. He also thanked them for everything they had done for him and Zayn.
The Briscoes and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn had an extensive rivalry over the ROH Tag Team Championship in the late-2000s. It is regarded as one of the greatest feuds in Ring of Honor history.
