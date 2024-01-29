“We need you at Mania,” “You taking care of Solo this time?” - Fans beg WWE legend to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Following Cody Rhodes' win in last night's Men's Royal Rumble Match, fans have been clamoring for a WWE legend to make his return and help Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare right after his win immediately chose to challenge Roman Reigns for his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. This would set up a rematch between these two once more at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

On Twitter, Dustin Rhodes congratulated his brother and urged him to go and finish his story. Despite being with AEW, The Natural has always expressed his support for his brother. This could end up being the redemption arc for The American Nightmare as he had gone through the same path last year, but came up short at WrestleMania 39.

Expand Tweet

Fans loved the show of support from Dustin Rhodes. However, all of them wished that he would be present in person to support Cody. They wished for him to be ringside, and that both AEW and WWE could make an arrangement for this to happen.

Some fans even wished for him to take a more hands-on role and physically help his brother from some interferences such as the presence of Solo Sikoa. Should he win, they wanted the two brothers to celebrate Cody Rhodes' title win.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another WWE icon congratulated Cody Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win

After doing what only a few have done by winning two Royal Rumble matches in a row, Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the town, and the support for him has been unending.

John Cena as well showed his support for The American Nightmare. On Instagram, Cena posted a photo of Rhodes. This was without any caption, which was on-brand from the icon. His Instagram feed consists of cryptic photos without a single caption on them.

Right now, many are rallying behind Cody Rhodes as he has a genuine chance of being the first from his family of wrestlers to become a world champion in WWE. Standing in his way is the most dominant champion in recent history in The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Do you think Cody can finish the story? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.