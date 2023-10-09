"We have Rhea Ripley at home!","Trips asleep at the wheel again" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan quietly signs ex-WWE star

AEW has signed another former WWE name to its promotion. Following recent signings like Adam Copeland, and Billie Starkz, Lady Frost would be the latest to join All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, fans have given their reactions to this latest signing.

She was first seen as a developmental talent for WWE, as Jamie Frost, and she got to compete in a squash match against Asuka on RAW back in 2018. Since then, she has competed on the independent circuit and made appearances for IMPACT, ROH, and now AEW.

According to Bodyslam, Lady Frost has quietly signed a contract with the promotion. This was similar to Billie Starkz' confirming her signing recently with AEW. Like Starkz, she has been making consistent appearances for Ring of Honor prior to the announcement.

Lady Frost is the latest to sign with AEW

Fans were happy for the signing, with many mentioning she was a solid pickup for the promotion. Others made WWE references, saying Triple H missed out on her, and how she looked like a smaller Rhea Ripley in a way.

Fan Reactions

Former WWE talent Lady Frost's Dynamite debut

Previously, Lady Frost made her AEW Dynamite debut against Taya Valkyrie. This was her first match on a live TV show, but unfortunately, it did not go her way. This was one of Valkyrie's matches before she challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing days later.

She put on a great show but unfortunately couldn't stop the momentum of Valkyrie. Since then, she has gotten a chance to compete in a match against Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship, but she fell short again.

Despite signing with AEW, she could continue her run with ROH, or she could go for a run for one of the main titles of AEW's women's division.

