"We all thought [Cody Rhodes] was the guy" – Fans hit back at claims that AEW stars put over more talent than WWE's Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has decimated most of the roster ever since he first captured the Universal title in 2020. One fan recently took to social media to criticize him for this, while comparing him to AEW's CM Punk and Kenny Omega, and the comment section was not happy about this at all.

Omega recently faced Vikingo at AAA Triplemania, and in a major upset, lost to the up-and-coming star. Similarly, Ricky Starks had a major victory over Punk during Collision. On the other hand, the Tribal Chief only suffered a loss recently after dominating WWE for close to three years.

Twitter user @Blasphemy198666 recently took to the social media app with a thinly veiled shot at Roman Reigns. According to them, the Tribal Chief has only put over his own family members, unlike both CM Punk and Kenny Omega. In response to this, other users took to the comment section and gave their take on the opinion. Many disagreed, voicing how the comparison was uncalled for.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Honest Cam Thomas Fan @1beps @Blasphemy198666 you don’t have to put someone over to get them over. will vikingos win do anything for him in the eyes of mainstream fans? sami got the hottest he’s ever been from the bloodline, ko got rejuvenated, we all thought cody was the guy and he’s turned his family into superstars. L

TheTrillestOne @burnneraccccco1 @Blasphemy198666 This is why no one watches AEW. Can’t wait for mjf to leave that TNA knockoff

Ralph83 @Ralph180183



The people that keep making these comparisons are the ones that keep this nonsense "battle" going @Blasphemy198666 This doesn't make sense. Just enjoy what you want, not everything needs to be in comparison.The people that keep making these comparisons are the ones that keep this nonsense "battle" going

Christopher Sullivan @_Est1980 @Blasphemy198666 Poor take. Both men are building incredible legacies. There is more than one path to the top of the mountain. Show some respect.

While not everyone is a fan of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, their storyline continues to be one of the most praised angles in pro wrestling today. Many veterans have hailed the continued story, like Dutch Mantell, who recently claimed that it's the only thing that still gets his attention in pro wrestling today.

CM Punk and WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar were notably good friends outside of the squared circle

The Beast Incarnate is best known for his brutal in-ring persona, and seemingly dangerous fighting style. Lesnar is also well accomplished outside of WWE and has enjoyed a fruitful MMA career too. Due to this, he's arguably one of the most intimidating stars in the industry today.

During an ESPN interview back in 2020, CM Punk revealed that Brock Lesnar was always very kind towards him. According to the Second City Saint, when he left WWE, The Beast Incarnate always checked up on him.

"I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a f—in’ sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, 'Hey if you need any help.' I’m always kind of a standoffish guy. It’s hard to open up and trust people in the pro wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He’s just a great guy, I think,” Punk claimed. [H/T: ESPN]

Basil Cabana @BasilCabana CM Punk Vs Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam 2013.

Despite being a beloved star in WWE, CM Punk has since become quite divisive among AEW fans. However, according to reports, Punk has been making an active effort to repair his relationship with the roster. Could this be why he opted to put Ricky Starks over last week, and even Bullet Club Gold not too long ago?

