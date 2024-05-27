"Welcome back home," "Come to WWE please" - Fans react after major AEW name announces sudden departure

A prominent AEW name has suddenly announced his departure from the company. Fans have now reacted to the news on X/Twitter.

From being a powerlifter to becoming a WWE World Champion, Mark Henry has accomplished a lot in his career. He has left a lasting impression on the business with his work both inside and outside the squared circle. Over the past few years, the Hall of Famer has been part of AEW as a coach, commentator, and backstage personality.

It was recently reported that The World's Strongest Man's AEW deal was nearing its end. On the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, Henry disclosed that he would not be re-signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion once his contract expired. The 52-year-old also mentioned that he would be a free agent on May 28, 2024.

Wrestling fans immediately noticed the announcement and started sharing their reactions on X/Twitter. Some fans criticized Mark Henry, while others empathized with him. Many wanted him to return to the Triple H-led WWE.

Check out some of the notable reactions below.

Reactions to Henry's impending AEW exit [Image source: X/Twitter]

AEW star Mark Henry on facing The Undertaker in a Casket Match

Mark Henry has had many on-screen foes during his illustrious career. One of his greatest rivals was The Undertaker. The two men had an epic feud in 2006, which culminated in a Casket Match at WrestleMania 22. Despite his best efforts, Henry wasn't able to defeat The Deadman and found himself locked inside a casket.

Now that both men are retired from the ring, they had a chat on the Six Feet Under podcast. During the conversation, Henry recalled being locked inside a casket for several minutes.

"That was one of the most traumatic matches I ever had. Not only was it the greatest going, but I’m claustrophobic. I didn’t want to go in that box. I was in there for eight minutes and 47 seconds, and I remember all the way down to the last second. When I heard the lightning strike, I was like, ‘Okay, okay,’ and then it was another four minutes before they pushed me through the curtain." [From 01:35:46 onwards]

It remains to be seen what's The World's Strongest Man after his AEW exit. Will he return to the global juggernaut? Only time will tell.

