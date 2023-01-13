"Welcome back home to WWE boys" - Twitter erupts as former SmackDown Tag Team Champions announce hiatus from Tony Khan's AEW

Fans believe that a former AEW World Tag Team Champion team may potentially head back to WWE, amidst rumors of other possible plans for the future.

The team in question is FTR.

The former WWE stars have established themselves as one of the best tag teams of all time in the pro-wrestling business. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have remarkable coordination in the ring, allowing them to execute moves with ease. The duo has been Triple Champions in the past, holding the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Titles simultaneously.

FTR recently announced that they were taking time off from TV to contemplate their future. They also mentioned that they needed time off to heal their bodies, considering the packed schedule they had in 2022. However, fans on social media were quick to speculate that this may result in FTR jumping ship to WWE. A few tweets also talked about the team potentially reappearing in AEW with CM Punk later.

froggy🏳️‍⚧️ @JustFroggyVibes @WrestlingNewsCo They’ve been working like hell for real long now, they both have families and personal lives that they probably want to take care of for a while, I can’t see them leaving AEW personally but if they do then good for them @WrestlingNewsCo They’ve been working like hell for real long now, they both have families and personal lives that they probably want to take care of for a while, I can’t see them leaving AEW personally but if they do then good for them

Dave Langer @davelanger2k @WrestlingNewsCo They will return with CM Punk when Punk is healthy to challenge the Elite for the trios titles. @WrestlingNewsCo They will return with CM Punk when Punk is healthy to challenge the Elite for the trios titles.

Jauja @Lahti39 @WrestlingNewsCo Welcome back home to WWE boys @WrestlingNewsCo Welcome back home to WWE boys ✊😤

Zenbar Wrestling @ZenbarWrestling @WrestlePurists "We're gonna take a few months off and reappear at the same time CM Punk is healthy." @WrestlePurists "We're gonna take a few months off and reappear at the same time CM Punk is healthy."

AlbiA @AlbaniaUre1 @WrestlePurists Here is the issue, THEY DID IT ALL in 2022, only way to go is WWE where they didn't do it all @WrestlePurists Here is the issue, THEY DID IT ALL in 2022, only way to go is WWE where they didn't do it all

Christian Padilla @Christi66405977 @WrestlePurists Thats a good boss decision. Granting them not a wee or 2 off but a couple of months when their contracts are aoo close to expire tells me alot of what kind of boss is TK. Not so long ago in a different situation they will be buried weekly in tv just for the heck of it. Goodjob TK @WrestlePurists Thats a good boss decision. Granting them not a wee or 2 off but a couple of months when their contracts are aoo close to expire tells me alot of what kind of boss is TK. Not so long ago in a different situation they will be buried weekly in tv just for the heck of it. Goodjob TK

Squat O'Potamus @squatOpotamus @WrestlePurists Best tag team going today and they've hardly been featured in their main promotion. @WrestlePurists Best tag team going today and they've hardly been featured in their main promotion.

Jim Cornette recently commented on the possibility of FTR jumping ship to WWE

While fans anticipate FTR potentially returning to the Stamford-based promotion, Jim Cornette believes that recent developments may throw a wrench in the works.

Vince McMahon recently returned to the company, leading to speculation about the future of the roster. Given Vince's tendency to release superstars at the drop of a hat, fans are quite concerned about his plans.

In an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran pointed out that the chances of FTR joining WWE may be slimmer now.

"Are we hearing FTR's contracts are up in April? Because they certainly had to be high on Triple H's call list. But with Vince now who the f*ck knows. With the return of the incomparable Vince McMahon," Jim Cornette said. [From 2:01 to 2:18]

Since there is no timeline revealed for FTR's return as of now, only time will tell what they plan to do next in the future.

What do you make of FTR's decision to go on hiatus? Sound off in the comments section below!

