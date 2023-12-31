“Welcome back to WWE!” - Fans bid goodbye to Andrade El Idolo after shocking betrayal in his possible last AEW match

Andrade El Idolo has just competed in what could be his final match in AEW, following reports that he would be leaving the promotion. Fans have reacted to the match result and how this could lead to him making a WWE return.

Tonight, he faced Miro (FKA Rusev) and had his manager CJ Perry (FKA Lana) by his side. This would be a match to settle the Bulgarian Brute's grudge against the man who ended up being his wife's first client after she made her way to AEW.

Despite a well-matched contest, Andrade El Idolo's manager ended up being the one to bring about his downfall. He had the Figure Eight locked in on Miro, but to his surprise, CJ Perry moved his hands from the bridge position, breaking both his balance and the hold. This led to his opponent taking advantage and locking in his infamous Game Over hold to get the win.

Fans were not surprised with the result as it seemed that this was the most probable one following reports of his departure from AEW. Some fans immediately welcomed him back to WWE, as this is one of his most likely destinations.

Some fans brought up how they were excited at his possible reunion with Zelina Vega, who was his manager during his days in NXT and a short stint on the main roster.

Fans' reactions to Andrade's last match

Zelina Vega teases working together with Andrade El Idolo in WWE

Following the reports surrounding Andrade El Idolo's future, Zelina Vega's recent Instagram story has caught the attention of the wrestling world.

Yesterday, she posted a photo of herself and her former client during their time together in WWE. This could be her teasing a potential reunion somewhere along the road.

Now that Andrade may be wrapping up things with AEW, fans could now be in anticipation of his move to WWE if all stars align. His reunion with Vega would be the cherry on top of this.

What are your thoughts on the end of Andrade's time with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.