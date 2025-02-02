"Welcome to the biz kid" - Major AEW star sends a message to iShowSpeed after WWE Royal Rumble moment

An AEW star recently reacted to iShowSpeed's painful WWE Royal Rumble debut. The popular YouTuber received a vicious spear from Bron Breakker during the 30-man match before being hurled onto a table outside the ring.

AEW's Dustin Rhodes is no stranger to the chaos of the Royal Rumble, having competed in a staggering 13 editions of the famous battle royal. As the world reacted to iShowSpeed getting obliterated by Breakker, Rhodes joined in with a short message on X/Twitter:

"Welcome to the biz kid! Sh*t aint fake," the legend wrote.

You can check out Dustin's post here.

Despite having competed in more than a dozen Royal Rumble matches, Dustin Rhodes has never managed to win the 30-man bout. In fact, during his long tenure with WWE, The Natural has only emerged victorious once at the eponymous premium live event. His singular win came in an Intercontinental Championship match against Razor Ramon at the 1996 Royal Rumble.

AEW's Dustin Rhodes refuses to wrestle Cody Rhodes again

Cody Rhodes has become the top star in WWE and is the company's current Undisputed Champion. Many fans have been petitioning Dustin Rhodes for a final run in WWE, where he could face his younger brother in a final match.

However, Cody and Dustin Rhodes may never compete against each other again. Many consider their last bout together to be one of the greatest wrestling matches of the last decade.

When a fan once again brought up the prospect of Dustin facing Cody Rhodes, the 55-year-old veteran quickly shot down the idea, referring to his bloody bout against The American Nightmare at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 as "magical."

"No. I will never fight him again. I wouldn't dare touch something so magical."

Dustin Rhodes recently signed a new multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling, which will keep him with Tony Khan's promotion as an in-ring talent and backstage coach for the foreseeable future. Only time will tell whether the Rhodes brothers ever step into the ring together again.

