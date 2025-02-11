“Welcome to WWE,” “come on home” - Fans elated to see Triple H potentially sign top star after AEW exit

WWE fans are elated after AEW let go of a top star. They are also excited at the possibility of Triple H potentially signing the in-demand star.

There are many popular stars in AEW, but one particular name has been conspicuous by his absence, and the fans have not stopped talking about it. That is none other than Ricky Starks.

It was revealed earlier today that Tony Khan was finally firing Starks after nearly a year of inactivity. During that time, he had repeatedly used social media to send cryptic messages.

Fans are happy that Starks' departure has been confirmed. On X, many claimed that it was only a matter of time before Ricky signed with WWE. Other fans said that NXT desperately needed him and he would do a great job there.

Fan reactions via X.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Booker T thinks Ricky Starks will be a hit in WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not afraid to put his opinion out there when it comes to all matters of wrestling.

He recently commented on Ricky Starks’ situation and said he would do well in NXT and cited the example of Ethan Page. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said:

“Do I think he can fit in NXT right now? Of course. I mean, just like Ethan Page, he can make a huge difference as far as the roster goes. He is very charismatic. He is a guy with upside. As far as Ricky Starks' work, I haven't really gotten a chance to really see him go out there and do a lot in the ring. But just like Ethan Page when he came to NXT, I didn't see a lot of him either. He showed me what he was worth very quickly, almost immediately... A guy like Starks, if he came over, he'll do the same thing.”

That is a seal of approval, if there is ever one, and the fans will be waiting with bated breath to see what happens with Ricky Starks.

