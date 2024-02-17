"Well done, Tony. Well done,""don’t mess this one up bro." - Fans erupt after Tony Khan announces former WWE name's signing to AEW

Tony Khan has now made an official statement regarding an up-and-coming star's All Elite Wrestling contract. Earlier tonight, during AEW Rampage, he revealed that she was now a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion. This would be Queen Aminata.

Almost two months ago, Aminata made her in-ring return for the first time in around ten months. Despite her not having the best win-loss record since her return, she has had a great showing and has stood toe to toe with the top women of the division. Tonight, she earned her first win in a victory over Anna Jay.

Following her win, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to post her All Elite graphic, and he officially announced that she was now under a contract with AEW. Fans reacted to the announcement and were happy for Queen Aminata.

Many fans credited her hard work, and they believed that she was deserving of her contract. Several fans hoped that she would now be pushed, seeing as she has been one of the most hardworking stars on the roster this year. Some fans even claimed she could be the next TBS Champion.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What the future has in store for the talented star remains to be seen.

Veteran wrestling journalist reported the reason for Queen Aminata taking many losses in AEW

Queen Aminata has not had the best run in AEW in terms of her win-loss record, but she has gotten to share the ring with the best of the best. This year alone, she has faced "Timeless" Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, and Hikaru Shida to name a few, all of whom are former or current champions.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio podcast, Dave Meltzer reported that there were plans for Aminata moving forward and that AEW was building up for her big win. Despite having several losses, she has looked good in her matches.

"The whole thing with Queen Aminata is that they’re building up towards where she’s gonna get a big one. The whole story is that she comes close to beating the top people all the time, it’s like they’re building her. So the story is, she has to look good in all these matches,” Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Ringside News]

With a win tonight over Anna Jay, this could now begin a new chapter for her and possibly a run for a singles title sometime soon.

How do you feel about this new AEW signing? Let us know in the comments section below.

