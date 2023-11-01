“Well, we know what they’ll be doing after the match” – Fans react after Matt Riddle announced as former WWE Champion's opponent

A former WWE Champion is set to reintroduce Matt Riddle to the independence scene after the Original Bro was recently released from his contract in September. Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the massive announcement.

Matt Riddle's last match under the WWE banner took place in September when the promotion traveled to India for their Superstar Spectacle event. Following this, the former United States Champion was dismissed from his duties in the promotion, along with several big names.

He is set to step back into the ring once again on March 9, 2024, when he goes up against an esteemed Hall of Famer at Big Time Wrestling's The Reunion 3 show in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Riddle will face Rob Van Dam at the show, and fans have quickly speculated that this shared aspect of the two stars' lifestyles will play a huge part in the narrative of their encounter.

Some even suggested that April 20 (4/20) would be a more apropos date for their bout:

This will mark the first time Riddle and Van Dam have squared off against one another. But with both former WWE stars now roaming the world as free agents, it may not be the last.

Rob Van Dam offers to put a WWE Hall of Famer "out to the pastures"

At 52 years old, Rob Van Dam is still putting on mind-bending performances between the ropes and has made sporadic appearances for AEW in recent months.

The Whole F'n Show still has plenty to offer the wrestling world despite his age. So much so that he recently offered to be Sting's final opponent when The Icon calls it a day on his career at AEW Revolution next year.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD said the following:

"I'll put him out. [...] I'll put him out to the pastures. Why not?" [From 14:56 - 15:01]

Sting is currently in the midst of a retirement tour of sorts, with Tony Khan and AEW duly giving the legend his flowers. As such, Khan unveiled a special surprise for the Stinger when he arranged for Ric Flair to appear on an episode of Dynamite.

Flair and Sting share a deep history from their time in WCW. Their recent encounter on Dynamite was evidently an emotional affair for both men.

With both now in AEW, it remains to be seen what is in store for the former rivals.

