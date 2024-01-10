"Welp...there goes his WWE push," "Daddy H texted him" - Fans explode after Jinder Mahal deletes post taking shot at AEW star

Fans erupted on social media after Jinder Mahal recently deleted a tweet referencing AEW star HOOK.

The entire fiasco started when the USA Network referenced Cagematch ratings while replying to a tweet from Raj Giri where he talked about Mahal and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins having a lot of history thanks to their bout to crown the inaugural NXT Champion in 2012. For those unaware, Mahal, a former WWE Champion, is set to challenge Rollins for his title next week on RAW.

In retaliation, AEW President Tony Khan lashed out at the wrestling community and Mahal by stating that HOOK had a better record and that Mahal randomly got a title shot despite not having any wins in the last year.

This did not sit well with Mahal, who clapped back at Tony Khan and Taz's son questioning his position as an in-ring performer, leading to a back-and-forth on social media.

However, the Modern Day Maharaja seemingly removed all of his responses regarding the situation from social media, as revealed by a user on X. This led to the fans speculating the reasons for his actions.

While some pointed out the fact that it was due to WWE's potential interest in bringing HOOK over to their side, others believed it was a decision made by the higher-ups and that it could possibly ruin Mahal's reignited push. One fan also jokingly mentioned that he may have got a call from Triple H asking him to delete the tweet.

Jinder Mahal's once-monster push may have been reignited again

Regardless of the entire fiasco, Jinder Mahal is looking to shine once again after his remarkable run as WWE Champion back in 2017. The Modern Day Maharaja made his return on the Day 1 edition of RAW and was involved in a high-profile segment with one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time, The Rock.

Furthermore, Mahal finds himself in contention for a world title opportunity against Seth Rollins in a match next week on RAW.

Mahal once again seems to have the backing of management and is looking to make the opportunity count. The star will look to capitalize on the opportunity and put in a stellar performance next week on RAW.

