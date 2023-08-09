"What a baby" "Damn can he just stop whining" - AEW President Tony Khan's actions have the wrestling world riled up

AEW President Tony Khan is certainly one of the most passionate people in the wrestling business, but it seems that his passion for the business has angered a number of fans after a recent revelation.

Back in August 2022, on the "Quake by the Lake" edition of Dynamite, Jon Moxley successfully defended the Interim AEW World Championship against 'Lionheart' Chris Jericho. It was another chapter in the lengthy feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club, and it ended up being one of the best matches of the year.

So much so that the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, who releases his weekly star ratings in his newsletter, gave the match four-and-three-quarter stars out of five, which, according to Chris Jericho, angered the AEW president as he thought it worthy of the full five stars.

Since Dave Meltzer's star ratings have been known to be more of a guide for fans, fans have taken to social media to share their negative thoughts on how they feel about Tony Khan's reaction.

calvin @calvinc88 @ringsidenews_ This is a sad story - why are they bothered about match ratings?

Shaun @actionjaxon666 @ringsidenews_ Those ratings mean absolutely nothing

Kgosi Modisaesi @Kbmstar @ringsidenews_ Damn can he just stop whining

Tony Khan has confirmed that a former champion is still with AEW

The past few months have been eventful for the AEW women's division. Willow Nightingale won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Fans wanted the company to book the division better, only for Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida to come out a week later and the main event, one of the biggest Dynamite episodes of the year.

But one person who has missed all of this has been Jade Cargill, who hasn't been seen since Double or Nothing in May, where she lost her AEW TBS Championship to Kris Statlander. Since that loss, Cargill hasn't just been away from All Elite Wrestling but has teased that she might not return at all.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB



Tony Khan: Jade Cargill is still with AEW, we value Jade and everything she’s done here



Tony Khan: Jade Cargill is still with AEW, we value Jade and everything she's done here

#AEWDynamite

This was recently addressed by Tony Khan, who told PWInsider that Jade Cargill is still with the company and that he sees the former TBS Champion as a valuable member of the AEW roster.

Khan also clarified that he doesn't know when Jade will be returning to AEW, but he did state that she is still under contract, which means that the women's division should be concerned that one of the most formidable girls on the roster is waiting in the wings, waiting for the right time to make her move.

