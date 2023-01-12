"What are they even doing at AEW" - Twitter jokingly reacts to viral photoshopped image of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon being spotted on Dark 

A Photoshopped image of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at an AEW show has been making the rounds on social media, prompting hilarious reactions from fans.

Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from her co-CEO position in WWE, leaving Nick Khan as the sole CEO of the promotion. Given the close proximity of her resignation with Vince McMahon's return, fans have started speculating about the possibility of both events being linked. Many have even accused Vince of being a major factor in his daughter's resignation.

While Triple H is still the CCO of the promotion, speculations about him following in his wife's footsteps have also emerged. Amidst wild rumors of Hunter and Stephanie McMahon joining Tony Khan, a photoshopped image of the couple at an AEW show recently emerged. This prompted a number of reactions from the pro-wrestling community on social media.

jimmyoxborough @jimmyoxborough1 @TheCovalentTV What are they even doing at AEW @TheCovalentTV What are they even doing at AEW

Amishman @amishman9000 @TheCovalentTV Thought it was real for a moment. @TheCovalentTV Thought it was real for a moment.

straya_au @straya_au @SKWrestling_ i hope they dont buy AEW they would ruin it likw they did to wwe @SKWrestling_ i hope they dont buy AEW they would ruin it likw they did to wwe

While the chances of such a shocking move are slim, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Stephanie.

WWE Superstar Gunther recently also commented on Stephanie McMahon's resignation

Stephanie's departure from the company has clearly caused shockwaves throughout the pro-wrestling community, with Intercontinental Champion Gunther also chipping in with a reaction.

In a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, Gunther spoke about his interactions with the former co-CEO of WWE. He wished Stephanie all the best for her future following her resignation.

"To be fair, I only had very brief interactions with her. She’s always been very nice and very lovely. And yeah, I’m happy for her that she’s going to be able now to take time off and enjoy time with her family. And yeah, I think you should be happy for anyone who’s in a position to do that. All the best to her." [H/T: Dallas Morning News]

With rumors of WWE being up for sale swirling in the pro-wrestling community, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Stamford-based Promotion.

