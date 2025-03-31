  • home icon
  • AEW
  • “What the f*ck is this?” - Dusty Rhodes urged former WWE star to call out writer’s shoddy transcript

“What the f*ck is this?” - Dusty Rhodes urged former WWE star to call out writer’s shoddy transcript

By Sujay
Modified Mar 31, 2025 01:05 GMT
Dusty Rhodes is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Image credits: wwe.com)
Dusty Rhodes is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Image credits: wwe.com)

The late Dusty Rhodes once urged a former WWE star to push back against a writer’s shoddy transcript. This is one of the many reasons why wrestlers love the legend.

Ad

MVP was in WWE for two different runs in his career: once in the 2000s and later in the 2020s. During his first stint, he was pushed as a top star and also held a couple of titles. He was a great talker, and it was evident from the first day.

Recently, while appearing as a guest on the F Y’all Podcast, the AEW star told a story about how Dusty Rhodes advised him to push back on a dodgy transcript he had gotten from the creative team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I remember when I first started. We did a press conference where MVP was signing his contract. They gave me my script, and I read the lines. This was the actual verbiage in the script, ‘Check out these fine threads I be wearing.’ I went to Dusty and showed it to him. ‘What the f*ck is this?’ Dusty looked at it and goes, ‘Damn, baby. That’s awful. I don’t know who wrote that s*it, but go do what you do,’” he said. (H/T EWrestling News)
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

MVP reveals how he dealt with the WWE writer

In the same episode, MVP revealed what he ended up doing after following Dusty Rhodes’ advice.

He said that it was a writer from Connecticut who was not even present.

“I went and asked, ‘Who wrote this s*it?’ It was somebody in Connecticut; he wasn’t even there. I figured out early on that ‘they’ can’t write for me. You can give me what you want, give me an overview, and let me go out there and do it. Don’t ever again hand me some s*it like that.”

It just goes to show how confident the WWE wrestlers became when they had someone like Dusty Rhodes on their side.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी