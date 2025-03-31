“What the f*ck is this?” - Dusty Rhodes urged former WWE star to call out writer’s shoddy transcript

The late Dusty Rhodes once urged a former WWE star to push back against a writer’s shoddy transcript. This is one of the many reasons why wrestlers love the legend.

MVP was in WWE for two different runs in his career: once in the 2000s and later in the 2020s. During his first stint, he was pushed as a top star and also held a couple of titles. He was a great talker, and it was evident from the first day.

Recently, while appearing as a guest on the F Y’all Podcast, the AEW star told a story about how Dusty Rhodes advised him to push back on a dodgy transcript he had gotten from the creative team.

“I remember when I first started. We did a press conference where MVP was signing his contract. They gave me my script, and I read the lines. This was the actual verbiage in the script, ‘Check out these fine threads I be wearing.’ I went to Dusty and showed it to him. ‘What the f*ck is this?’ Dusty looked at it and goes, ‘Damn, baby. That’s awful. I don’t know who wrote that s*it, but go do what you do,’” he said. (H/T EWrestling News)

MVP reveals how he dealt with the WWE writer

In the same episode, MVP revealed what he ended up doing after following Dusty Rhodes’ advice.

He said that it was a writer from Connecticut who was not even present.

“I went and asked, ‘Who wrote this s*it?’ It was somebody in Connecticut; he wasn’t even there. I figured out early on that ‘they’ can’t write for me. You can give me what you want, give me an overview, and let me go out there and do it. Don’t ever again hand me some s*it like that.”

It just goes to show how confident the WWE wrestlers became when they had someone like Dusty Rhodes on their side.

