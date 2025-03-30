"What the f**k is this?" - MVP reveals promo that made him realize WWE can't write for him

MVP had two stints with WWE. He recently revealed what made him realize that WWE couldn't write promos for him.

MVP's first run with WWE was from 2006 to 2010. During this time, he established himself as a solid mid-card wrestler and was involved in many notable feuds. He was a good in-ring performer and was also great on the mic. His promos always felt a bit different from the rest of the roster, and there is a good reason behind it.

During a recent interview on the F Y'All Podcast with CT Fletcher, the former WWE star recalled the segment when he signed his WWE contract. He was given a scripted promo that was terrible. The Franchise Playa realized that the writers from back then couldn't write a good promo for him and that he should work with bullet points.

"I remember when I first started. We did a press conference where MVP was signing his contract. They gave me my script, and I read the lines. This was the actual verbiage in the script, ‘Check out these fine threads I be wearing.’ I went to Dusty and showed it to him. ‘What the f**k is this?’ Dusty looked at it and goes, ‘Damn, baby. That’s awful. I don’t know who wrote that s**t, but go do what you do.’ I went and asked, ‘Who wrote this s**t?’ It was somebody in Connecticut; he wasn’t even there. I figured out early on that ‘they’ can’t write for me. You can give me what you want, give me an overview, and let me go out there and do it. Don’t ever again hand me some s**t like that." [H/T: Fightful]

Shelton Benjamin praises MVP's mic skills

MVP's promo skills are one of the best in the industry. He looks very comfortable on the mic. Even in AEW, the former WWE star does all the talking for The Hurt Syndicate and excels in this role.

During an interview on the F Y'All Podcast with CT Fletcher, Shelton Benjamin said that he would add Montel Vontavious Porter's name to the list of great talkers in wrestling.

"I'm gonna throw MVP in there," Benjamin said. "If you notice on AEW, I don't say nothing. I know my role — talking is not my role. He'll pull all the heavy weight in there. We'll take care of the physical stuff, you just talk s**t." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Montel Vontavious Porter in All Elite Wrestling.

