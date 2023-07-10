"What if...he's the fifth man for BCC?" - Fans react to Tony Khan actively pushing for former WWE star's in-ring return after 3 years

Tony Khan's habit of hiring former WWE talent might have resulted in some ridicule online, but it has provided AEW with the likes of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. Khan recently picked up Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno), and in light of the rumors that he'll debut in the ring, fans took to social media to share their opinion on it.

Chris Hero has not competed in the ring since 2020 when he was last signed to WWE. His inclusion in AEW's backstage production crew has led many of his fans to wonder if he'll join the likes of Jeff Jarrett, Pat Buck, and Madison Rayne, and it seems like Khan is trying to convince him to do just that.

In response to some Twitter posts sharing Tony Khan's statements about "chipping away" at the former WWE star, many fans took to the comment section to express their feelings about Hero potentially wrestling in AEW.

Some speculated that he could be Blackpool Combat Club's fifth man, while others just want him to reunite with Claudio Castagnoli. However, a number of users were not impressed by the rumor and urged Khan not to pull the trigger.

Ro Edwards @RoEdwardsRPM @Fightful I like the guy but would be yet another move that will please the minority whilst tickling TK's mark bone, having little impact beyond a debut or first feud. @Fightful I like the guy but would be yet another move that will please the minority whilst tickling TK's mark bone, having little impact beyond a debut or first feud.

George @kidsalami75 @ringsidenews_ No. He would be good as a behind the scenes guy or a manager who can take bumps. AEW already has enough talent sitting around doing nothing. @ringsidenews_ No. He would be good as a behind the scenes guy or a manager who can take bumps. AEW already has enough talent sitting around doing nothing.

Dad Bod Jones @ScottIsThatGuy @Fightful Seen him as Cassius Ono on NXT. Thought he was average at best. Hopefully this was just a bad sample of his work. I’d take a flier on him if he’s packaged correctly. @Fightful Seen him as Cassius Ono on NXT. Thought he was average at best. Hopefully this was just a bad sample of his work. I’d take a flier on him if he’s packaged correctly.

Chris Hero notably has some history with all the veteran members of The Blackpool Combat Club, and as such could be the person to fill the gap for Bryan Danielson. Since the star has confirmed that he's not retired, this seems to be a realistic possibility.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk pitched to become the Blackpool Combat Club's fifth member

Bryan Danielson's injury has left a hole in the plans to have The Elite and the BCC have a five-on-five match at AEW Blood 'N Guts this year. While it seems that Kota Ibushi might even the odds on The Elite's end, the BCC has yet to confirm their fifth man.

While CM Punk has had issues with Jon Moxley and The Elite, according to a Fightful Select report, The Second City Saint pitched to even the odds for the Blackpool Combat Club. However, despite the show of good faith from the former WWE Champion, the report claims that both factions declined the angle.

At this stage, it's still unclear whether they backed out due to personal reasons or whether it was due to Punk's inclusion ultimately not making sense in the storyline. Either way, it seems like The Second City Saint is willing to make amends and rebuild the bridges that were burnt during the "Brawl Out Incident" and the backlash in the months since.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes