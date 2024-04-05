“WHAT? NO WAY!” “Never say Never” - WWE Universe devastated amid rumors massive star will not appear at WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe was devastated after rumors started circulating that a massive star was not going to appear at WrestleMania 40. This star is someone who can bring the house down and there were expectations that he would show up.

The star would be none other than MJF. The Salt of the Earth has been away from AEW programming ever since he lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View in December last year. Since then, MJF has been removed from the Jacksonville-based promotion's roster page and there were rumors that he would show up in some capacity at WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The Salt of the Earth also shocked fans after directly addressing The Rock on X/Twitter and calling him out for copping art from his ex-girlfriend. However, Fightful Select reported that MJF will not show up at WrestleMania 40 and that he is expected to stay with AEW.

Fans were undoubtedly disappointed after they hoped that the former AEW World Champion would come to WWE to help Cody Rhodes out in his match against Roman Reigns on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

Wrestling veteran said MJF could appear at WWE WrestleMania 40 and turn against Cody Rhodes

Konnan is known to have outlandish opinions when it comes to certain things in the wrestling world and he served up yet another intriguing storyline.

The wrestling veteran was speaking on his K100 podcast when he talked about how MJF could appear at WrestleMania 40 but turn against Cody Rhodes.

"It's a no DQ match, and they go in, and they're on Cody (Rhodes). All of a sudden, Jey (Uso) comes out. He hits one guy with like...a steel pipe. He hits the other guy, but the other two guys (Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu) get on him, okay. And that's when somebody comes in a hood or something, and, you know, helps Jey [sic] do a comeback on these two guys, and he takes off his hood, and it's MJF, and the guy says, 'Oh! That's MJF, that's Cody's protege. He followed him here to WWE.' When they shake hands, he hits him with something, MJF, and the last thing you see is Cody laying on the floor, with MJF smirking," Konnan said.

If Konnan's speculation does come to fruition, it will be interesting to see how fans inside the arena will react. It will be a massive way for MJF to make his entry into the Stamford-based company.

