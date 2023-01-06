"What if Tony Khan buys WWE" - Wrestling fans react to rumors of Vince McMahon's alleged eagerness to sell company upon return

According to reports, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon is rumored to be making a comeback following his retirement and might want to sell the promotion. After hearing the news, fans were shocked and wanted to see Tony Khan as a potential buyer.

After information about his alleged sexual misconduct became public, Vince McMahon left WWE in July 2022. He was also suspected of paying hush money to keep the situation quiet, using funds from the company. As a result, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan rose as new executives as The Game took over as the company's creative lead.

The Wall Street Journal revealed earlier today that Vince McMahon is planning a comeback. To arrange a sale of the business, the 77-year-old is reportedly eager to return. It should be noted that Mr. McMahon's ownership of WWE gave him a majority vote.

The wrestling community has responded on Twitter to Tony Khan being the buyer for the Stamford-based organization, as Vince may sell his business.

JUICE @ThatCoachJuice Tony Khan buys WWE but leaves Vince in control of creative ..



Thoughts ? Tony Khan buys WWE but leaves Vince in control of creative ..Thoughts ?

HandCannon460 @Magnum4420

Because at that point....he would have what he's always wanted... @Era_Of_Bliss I honestly think that if Tony Khan bought WWE....he would dissolve AEW.....Because at that point....he would have what he's always wanted... @Era_Of_Bliss I honestly think that if Tony Khan bought WWE....he would dissolve AEW.....Because at that point....he would have what he's always wanted...

DUB NATION SZN STILL LAUGHIN ON EM BOZO'S💪LeSHOE @ThizzedOut510 @YNWCHRIS420_



It can even be Tony Khan who buys them with the help of his Father.



That would be Poetic Justice @wwe_wwf_Junkie They been the ones who been buying up every company they can 🥱It can even be Tony Khan who buys them with the help of his Father.That would be Poetic Justice @YNWCHRIS420_ @wwe_wwf_Junkie They been the ones who been buying up every company they can 🥱It can even be Tony Khan who buys them with the help of his Father. That would be Poetic Justice 👀

Halaaa TREY 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 @asadMANCpak I want to see tony khan getting stunner by stone cold after he buys wwe. I want to see tony khan getting stunner by stone cold after he buys wwe.

kid gruesome 👹 @numetalwife Imagine if Vince McMahon DOES come back to WWE to sell it off and Tony Khan is the one who buys it… Twitter would have a complete meltdown Imagine if Vince McMahon DOES come back to WWE to sell it off and Tony Khan is the one who buys it… Twitter would have a complete meltdown

Nathan Tunis @Nat_the_great57 @Era_Of_Bliss Bruh I hope not the women's division would be dead @Era_Of_Bliss Bruh I hope not the women's division would be dead

Michael Mcgee @Michael50903439 What if Tony khan and the rock buys wwe and give the fans what they truly want wrestling Olympics. What if Tony khan and the rock buys wwe and give the fans what they truly want wrestling Olympics.

The probable sale and Vince McMahon's rumored return to WWE are hinted at in a press statement

In a recent press statement, Vince McMahon expressed his desire to serve as Executive Chairman for WWE.

The first steps towards Vince McMahon's return to the organization are looking at a sale of the organization and bringing back former co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, who were unceremoniously fired in early 2020.

According to the press statement, Vince expects to assume the position of Executive Chairman of the Board. McMahon is reportedly trying to position the business "to capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all stockholders."

Due to his holding of Class-B stock, McMahon still holds the majority of the voting rights. As you can see in the tweet below, he made a statement about his intended return:

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



Vince confirms his intent to return and appoint himself, Barrios, Wilson, and remove three directors.

prnmedia.prnewswire.com/news-releases/… Press release from Vince McMahon himself.Vince confirms his intent to return and appoint himself, Barrios, Wilson, and remove three directors. Press release from Vince McMahon himself.Vince confirms his intent to return and appoint himself, Barrios, Wilson, and remove three directors.prnmedia.prnewswire.com/news-releases/… https://t.co/pX9f2gu7CJ

There is currently no information available about what will happen to current Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, who also serves as the company's co-CEO with Nick Khan.

Do you think Tony Khan will buy the promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

