"What took you so long!?" - Twitter goes berserk as Tony Khan officially announces major AEW signing ahead of Rampage 

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Apr 08, 2023 06:56 IST
Tony Khan
AEW's Chief Executive Officer Tony Khan

The wrestling world was elated to hear that Tony Khan had officially signed one of the stars who was wrestling regularly on AEW television. The star is none other than Skye Blue.

The Chicago-born wrestler has been wrestling in the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2021. She was regularly featured on Dark and Dark Elevation. Blue has occasionally wrestled on Rampage and Dynamite. Her last appearance on the Wednesday Night Show was back in March when she wrestled Toni Storm.

Earlier today, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Skye Blue had officially signed with the promotion.

"Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of @AEW's rising homegrown stars @Skyebyee is officially All Elite! Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday! Don't miss a great night of wrestling TONIGHT live on TNT starting 10pm ET/9pm CT after Furious 7! #AEWRampage #BattleOfTheBelts," Tony Khan tweeted.
Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of @AEW's rising homegrown stars@Skyebyee is officially All Elite!Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday!Don't miss a great night of wrestling TONIGHT live on TNT starting10pm ET/9pm CT after Furious 7!#AEWRampage#BattleOfTheBelts https://t.co/MZAskjADv4

Given that the 23-year-old star has been wrestling in the Jacksonville-based promotion, fans, while they congratulated Blue, questioned Tony Khan on why he hadn't offered her a contract much sooner.

Some were also convinced that Blue had signed with the company several years ago.

@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive Wait...I thought you signed Skye out of like her first match back around First Dance?What took you so long!?
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive It’s About Damn Time, Bossman TK! Congratulations to Skye Blue! https://t.co/4wPqSrJgXn
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive Finally!
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive This signing has been long overdue! https://t.co/OZlA8XAOxY
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive Great news.But you mean she wasn't already signed to a full contract?
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive I swear I remember she got signed 2021 after the chicago shows.Oh well, congratulations 🎉🎊
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive I mean1. Congrats to her, she’s great and she deserves it.2. This didn’t happen a year ago?
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive Congratulations she’s talented. But she’s been wrestling on TV for over a year never had a contract? While other woman were stuck in dark ?
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive Congrats to @Skyebyee but she's had 77 AEW matches plus RoH, what took so long?
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive FINALLY!, congrats @Skyebyee! https://t.co/zRlpOsY8Xb
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive Took you long enough! My favorite color of the sky always been blue though https://t.co/uFJVKnOVcI

The wrestling world congratulated Skye Blue and claimed that she has been improving week after week. The users also believe that she is the future of the women's division.

@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive Congratulations Skye!!! So deserving and one heck of a wrestler!!!! Can’t wait to see her on Tv a lot more!
@TonyKhan @_denisesalcedo @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive Couldn’t happen to a better person. Every time she comes out to wrestle I smile and know I’m gonna love the match.
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive Congrats!! Been one of my favorites in the women's division for a while! Way to go!!
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive Nice! Her in ring work has been increasing alot recently so glad to see her rewarded!
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive Excellent signing. She’s consistently delivered in big matches against Jade, Ruby & Toni for example. Skye Blue is finally All Elite
@TonyKhan @AEW @Skyebyee @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork @tntdrama @AEWLive She has improved greatly from when she first signed. Can confidently say that I enjoy her work. Future of the women’s division is bright. 👌🏻

Tony Khan has signed two more stars to AEW over the past week

Skye Blue was not the only wrestler to be officially signed to All Elite Wrestling this week. On Wednesday night, the promotion's president announced on Twitter that former WWE personality Nigel McGuinness was All Elite.

Adding to McGuinness, The Switchblade Jay White also signed with the promotion. He made his shocking return to Dynamite to help his friend Juice Robinson.

"Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ is ALL ELITE! Tune in now to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork!" Tony Khan tweeted.
Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ is ALL ELITE!Tune in now to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/GIHAyN2cLo

Khan also made a blockbuster announcement this past week on Dynamite that the promotion will be heading to London's Wembley Stadium on August 27 for the All-In pay-per-view.

Edited by Angana Roy
