"What took you so long!?" - Twitter goes berserk as Tony Khan officially announces major AEW signing ahead of Rampage 

The wrestling world was elated to hear that Tony Khan had officially signed one of the stars who was wrestling regularly on AEW television. The star is none other than Skye Blue.

The Chicago-born wrestler has been wrestling in the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2021. She was regularly featured on Dark and Dark Elevation. Blue has occasionally wrestled on Rampage and Dynamite. Her last appearance on the Wednesday Night Show was back in March when she wrestled Toni Storm.

Earlier today, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Skye Blue had officially signed with the promotion.

"Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of @AEW's rising homegrown stars @Skyebyee is officially All Elite! Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday! Don't miss a great night of wrestling TONIGHT live on TNT starting 10pm ET/9pm CT after Furious 7! #AEWRampage #BattleOfTheBelts," Tony Khan tweeted.

Given that the 23-year-old star has been wrestling in the Jacksonville-based promotion, fans, while they congratulated Blue, questioned Tony Khan on why he hadn't offered her a contract much sooner.

Some were also convinced that Blue had signed with the company several years ago.

The wrestling world congratulated Skye Blue and claimed that she has been improving week after week. The users also believe that she is the future of the women's division.

Tony Khan has signed two more stars to AEW over the past week

Skye Blue was not the only wrestler to be officially signed to All Elite Wrestling this week. On Wednesday night, the promotion's president announced on Twitter that former WWE personality Nigel McGuinness was All Elite.

Adding to McGuinness, The Switchblade Jay White also signed with the promotion. He made his shocking return to Dynamite to help his friend Juice Robinson.

"Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ is ALL ELITE! Tune in now to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Khan also made a blockbuster announcement this past week on Dynamite that the promotion will be heading to London's Wembley Stadium on August 27 for the All-In pay-per-view.

