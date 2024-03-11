"Whatever, f**k it" - Top AEW star recalls his WWE tryout 

A top AEW star recently revealed what his mindset was heading into his previous tryout in WWE back in 2017. He came in, not caring too much about what would happen. The star in question would be Eddie Kingston.

Currently, The Mad King is one of the more popular stars in AEW. He has made a name for himself across the industry, having competed in TNA, ROH, and NJPW. He is also the current Continental Classic Champion.

In a recent appearance on the Inside the Ropes podcast, Eddie Kingston revealed that he was able to get the WWE tryout due to the connections of a friend of his. At the time, the promotion was focusing on building the Mae Young Classic, so most of the hirings were potentially women, which is why Kingston was not optimistic about his tryout.

“A friend of mine hooked me up with it because he believed in me. But I went there with this attitude of ‘Whatever, f**k it. I don’t really care.’ I didn’t really care, I was like ‘they’re not looking at me anyway.'" [H/T EWrestlingNews]

He was eventually offered a coaching position but ended up turning it down.

AEW star Eddie Kingston ran into Kevin Owens during his tryout

In this same interview, Eddie Kingston revealed that many people did not know who he was, and he wasn't getting much attention, but this all changed when he ran into an old friend, Kevin Owens.

KO was well-known in WWE. After the two greeted one another, Kingston started getting more attention, and everyone wanted to befriend him.

"A lot of people didn't know who I was, and I understand. I don't take myself too seriously anyway. So, it's like, 'Yeah, I get it'. But as soon as they saw me, say hello to Kevin Owens, and he gave me a hug, and a couple of other people that were there. Next, you know, the next day, everybody is my friend. And I am, 'Yep, here we go. The wrestling business, folks, here it is. Oh, now you know who I am. Oh, now you want to be cool with me. I see you. I know you are. I am checking names.' You know what I mean,'' said Kingston.

Despite an unsuccessful WWE tryout, Eddie Kingston still stands as one of the top stars in AEW, as he now holds the Modern Triple Crown. However, it seems that a newcomer to AEW has his eyes set on this, with this being Kazuchika Okada.

What are your thoughts on Eddie Kingston's current AEW run? Let us know in the comments section below

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE