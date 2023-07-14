When Becky Lynch revealed whether she watches AEW, fans were pleasantly surprised by her response!

AEW and WWE have been embroiled in a heated yet subtle war for wrestling fans since 2019. Becky Lynch is arguably one of the biggest female talents in the industry, and back in a 2021 interview, she gave her honest take on AEW.

The rise of All Elite Wrestling has resulted in some intense tribalism between the fans of both promotions. Many fans of WWE claim that the Tony Khan-led promotion isn't competition at all, but it seems that Lynch had a different opinion.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Becky Lynch revealed that she watches not only AEW but even hinted that she watches other pro wrestling promotions too.

“I watch everything. Competition is great. It’s great for the creative because I think it drives everybody. I think Vince McMahon works incredibly well when he’s pushed by competition. I think for the stars it gives options. If you don’t like vanilla, you can go with chocolate. If you don’t like strawberries, you can go with butterscotch. There’s options for fans, for wrestlers, and yeah it’s great.”

Check out a clip of the interview below:

Additionally, The Man was asked if she views the Jacksonville-based promotion as competition to WWE, to which she claimed that she sees them as "the alternative."

"I consider them the alternative. Their product is different than our product. We offer a different product than they do.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co).

Lynch nearly had her recent match against Zoey Stark canceled due to an injury and in an interview with USA Today, the star explained exactly what happened and how severe it was.

Becky Lynch admitted to having a childhood crush on AEW's Charismatic Enigma, Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is one of the most beloved people in the pro wrestling industry, despite his demons. Outside of his substance abuse mishaps spilling into his work, most of his peers only have good things to say about him.

During a 2019 appearance on Gorilla Position, Lynch revealed that she respected Lita's work early on in WWE, but that she ultimately had a crush on Jeff Hardy. The two notably shared a roster between 2017 and 2021. Despite this, it's unclear whether or not Hardy is aware of this.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

Becky Lynch doing the Jeff Hardy dance after RAW went off the air.

Becky Lynch is likely not the only current WWE Superstar who once had a crush on Jeff Hardy, but this once again bridges the gap between the two promotions that online fans believe is set in stone. Only time will tell, but perhaps fans could someday enjoy an AEW x WWE: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

