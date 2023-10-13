"Who. Gives. A. F**k?" - WWE veteran on Taylor Swift planning to attend her rumored boyfriend's NFL game

After a successful tour and a rumored new relationship, Taylor Swift’s name is on everybody’s lips these days. However, former WWE veteran and current AEW name Don Callis is having none of it.

Callis heads a fearsome faction in AEW known as the Don Callis Family, which consists of Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay, and Powerhouse Hobbs. They have had success over the last few months and are currently embroiled in a feud with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Callis, in his villainous persona, took to Twitter and gave a fitting reply to a post referring to how Taylor Swift would be present at Travis Kelce’s next game. It's been heavily rumored that the two are dating.

“Who. Gives. A. F*ck ?” tweeted Callis.

Don Callis talks about Powerhouse Hobbs taking out WWE icon Chris Jericho

Powerhouse Hobbs made his emphatic return to AEW, and his first course of action was to take out WWE legend Chris Jericho. He became the latest member to join the Don Callis family by doing that.

Callis spoke about this on the Busted Open Radio podcast and said it was time for Jericho to retire.

“Chris’ dad always treated me kindly, even though others said he’s a psychopath, there’s something wrong with him. Ted Irvine was always good to me. So I feel bad, but I guess maybe I’m doing for Chris Jericho what Ted Irvine wasn’t able to do. Tell him, ‘It’s time, it’s over. Time to stop. You’ve had a great run. You’re maybe the greatest of all time, but end it now, and allow the ending to be the beginning for the Don Callis Family and Will Hobbs,” said Callis.

It will be interesting to see what Chris Jericho says to Callis about what transpired on Dynamite.

