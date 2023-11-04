"Who took the picture?" - Twitter erupts as MJF is spotted in bed with 28-year-old wrestling personality, rumored to be his new girlfriend

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF, is in the news for his stint as the AEW World Champion. However, his recent tweet has caused a frenzy. Friedman was seen getting cozy with a woman.

Alicia Atout also replied to MJF's post. Atout is a wrestling personality who has had a brief run in AEW as a backstage correspondent and debuted at the inaugural Double or Nothing in 2019. Her reply has got several reactions from fans. While some are happy for The Salt of the Earth, others want to confirm the identity of the woman.

MJF's tweet has got wrestling fans talking.

Both MJF and the mystery woman in the picture have not posted anything else that's related to this image. This has resulted in the wrestling fraternity still having several questions in their mind regarding the photo. Friedman was earlier in a relationship with Naomi Rosenblum, and the two even got engaged in 2022.

MJF does not have a major role in The Iron Claw, as previously expected

Friedman is one of the few professional wrestlers who now has a movie career. He will soon be seen in The Iron Claw. The movie is based on the life and times of Kevin Von Erich, and the legendary Von Erich family. The film is set for a December 2023 release.

It was earlier thought that Maxwell would play the critical role, and would be a heel adversary of Kevin Von Erich, the main character. News is now dropping that he will be playing the role of Lance Von Erich, who was in a tag team with Kevin for a while.

Several wrestlers have tried the wrestling-to-movies jump, but few have met success like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena. It remains to be seen if MJF will return to the big screen anytime soon after Iron Claw.

