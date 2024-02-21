"Whoever it is got me interested," "MJF you mean" - Fans excited after creepy vignette airs during WWE NXT

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, a video package focusing on a mysterious name was aired again. Some fans have jokingly said that this could be Mercedes Moné, MJF, and other names linked to AEW.

For some time now, WWE has been posting about a mystery star who could be gearing up for an appearance on the White and Yellow brand. It remains to be seen who this could be and whether this would be the debut of a new name or the repackaging of a member of the roster.

A few weeks ago, many were speculating that this could be someone jumping ship from AEW or a free agent who was sought after by the promotion. Following the reports that big names like Mercedes Moné and Kazuchika Okada have committed to the Jacksonville-based promotion, fans sarcastically commented that this mystery person could be one of them.

Expand Tweet

Some AEW fans were commenting about the identity of the new name being teased. Some others even brought up MJF in the conversation.

Others had a more serious answer and knew that it was neither, and they had no clue who the mystery wrestler could be. This got them more intrigued at the potential reveal sometime soon.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When could former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné make her AEW debut?

After reports that Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) signed with AEW and could make her debut soon, many have wondered when this would be.

The Revolution pay-per-view is just under two weeks from now and will feature Sting's retirement match. This could also be a perfect venue for the former WWE Superstar to make her first appearance as a member of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

If nothing happens that night, AEW has been promoting a special episode of Dynamite happening a week after Revolution. This would be Dynamite: BIG BUSINESS happening March 13 in Boston, which is the hometown of Moné.

The promotion has been teasing her appearance for the show, so this could be the date of her debut.

Expand Tweet

Along with her, fans are also looking forward to Will Ospreay's first appearance as an official member of the roster and the confirmation that The Rainmaker would also be officially with them.

Who among them are you looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE