"Why couldn’t he just stay in WWE," "Safe to say there goes Wembley" - Fans react to top AEW star possibly missing All In 2023

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently participated in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the year against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2023. Their feud began when Danielson challenged Okada at NJPW Dominion, which The Rainmaker accepted.

During the match, Danielson sustained an arm injury, and it became obvious that the AEW star was working with only one arm. Despite the setback, the bout was well-received by viewers worldwide. The Blackpool Combat Club member defeated Okada via submission after competing with a broken arm for nearly ten minutes.

Brie Garcia (fka Brie Bella), Bryan Danielson's wife, posted an X-ray image of the latter's injured arm on her Instagram story. She described how the situation was worse than expected. Hence, The American Dragon could be out of action for more than six to eight weeks following Forbidden Door.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Brie Garcia posted an x-ray of Bryan’s injury. Says it’s worse than they thought. Brie Garcia posted an x-ray of Bryan’s injury. Says it’s worse than they thought. https://t.co/RFbUKY2mF6

During the post-show media scrum, The American Dragon mentioned that the original diagnosis showed a maximum of a two-month recovery period. However, with further tests, the injury seemed to be worse. Meanwhile, many fans and fellow wrestlers expressed their disappointment as Danielson could miss several major events, including All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

Two HEADS, One TABLE☝🏾☝🏽 @TwoHeadsPodcast



Why couldn’t he just stay in WWE man… @Fightful No way he makes it to London.Why couldn’t he just stay in WWE man… @Fightful No way he makes it to London. Why couldn’t he just stay in WWE man…

Tony Forristall @D34DPOOL_2112 @Fightful Sounds like that six to eight weeks went out the window @Fightful Sounds like that six to eight weeks went out the window

On the other hand, some used humor to cope with the situation, saying how home remedies might help the AEW star recover quickly.

Victavius @DaNotoriousVIC_ @Fightful Some robutussin and ginger ale and a nap will fix that right up @Fightful Some robutussin and ginger ale and a nap will fix that right up

dvrkø @Imminentpsycho @Fightful He just needs a salt tablet he’ll be fiinneee @Fightful He just needs a salt tablet he’ll be fiinneee

AEW star Bryan Danielson reveals why he used his iconic chant during a recent match

Bryan Danielson turned back the clock at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door as he brought back the iconic "Yes!" chant he used during his WWE tenure.

During the post-show media scrim for Forbidden Door, Danielson revealed he used the popular chant to capture fans' attention during the contest. The American Dragon talked about how he knew the spectators realized he got injured. Hence, using the "Yes" chant was a way to divert their attention back to the in-ring action.

"Tonight was spur of the moment only because, going back to the last question, I was incapable of doing some of the things I would have liked to. And so I thought, 'How do we bring the fans up? Oh, here's an easy solution.' The [MJF] match was a choice. It was the one time that I was going to do it, tonight was because I needed to do something." [48:36 - 49:12]

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Bryan Danielson a quick recovery.

What are your thoughts on Danielson vs. Okada? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes