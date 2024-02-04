"WHY IS SHE TEASING US LIKE THIS?!?!""WrestleMania return??" - Fans erupt after Mercedes Moné is spotted with WWE champion amid AEW rumors

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, has recently been spotted with a current WWE champion. Many fans wondered why this was the case and whether this was intentional.

The personality in question would be WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. The Genius of the Sky was previously with Moné's real-life best friend, Bayley, in Damage CTRL, but that all ended last night after a confrontation between the two stars. This then resulted in The Role Model choosing IYO as her WrestleMania 40 opponent.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, Mercedes Moné was seen training with IYO SKY. The two then shared a selfie, which was posted. The two stars seemed to be taunting someone, who can assumed to be Bayley, following the events that occurred on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Seeing as there have been several reports stating that The Boss was on her way to AEW and was gearing up for her debut, fans wondered why she was with her best friend's WrestleMania 40 opponent.

Some people believed this to be a tease of Mone's involvement in the current storyline, while others took this as her just trolling Bayley. Many looked back and remembered the times when they had betrayed one another in the past and took this narrative as Moné sending a message to her best friend.

What the future has in store for The Boss remains to be seen.

Mercedes Moné recently showed off a new look

Ahead of speculation that announcements of her AEW debut could be imminent, Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, showed off a new look.

Recently, The Boss took to Instagram to post her new look, with one side of her hair in bright red and the other blonde with patches of black. This was reminiscent of her New Japan Pro-Wrestling look where she also had bright colors for her hair in her look there.

It remains to be seen whether this could be her AEW look, as there have been reports that she was preparing for her debut.

How excited are you for Moné's potential debut announcement happening soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

