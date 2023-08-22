“Why would John Cena show up to the minor leagues” – AEW fans heartbroken after WWE announce the return of 16-time world champion

WWE recently sent the wrestling world into a whirlwind when the company announced the return of John Cena on the September 1 edition of SmackDown. Although it was unlikely that he would show up in any other promotion, AEW fans have still had their say on the matter.

John Cena's last appearance on WWE television took place at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view at the beginning of last month. There, he teased potentially bringing WrestleMania to the U.K., similar to how AEW are set to host their biggest-ever event, All In, at Wembley Stadium this coming Sunday.

Earlier today, FOX Sports reported that Cena will return to SmackDown when the brand takes over the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania next month. This will be followed up by an appearance at the promotion's Superstar Spectacle event in India on September 8.

While this is welcome news for WWE fans, one AEW supporter was evidently heartbroken by the announcement. This person shared the following on Twitter:

It seems as though this Twitter user was holding on to the hope that the Leader of the Cenation could make his way to Tony Khan's company. Ultimately however, they have been left disappointed.

Understandably, this post prompted a flurry of responses from other social media users, many of which called out the idea of Cena showing up in AEW as an absurdity.

Regardless of which side of the promotional divide fans lie on, it is simply great to see so many exciting developments happening in the wrestling space all at the same time.

It's always a party when a legend like John Cena is involved. So, Pennsylvania and India are in for a treat when the 16-time world champion takes a break from Hollywood to return to his roots in sports entertainment .

John Cena featured on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown

While John Cena's physical comeback to WWE is still a few weeks away, he did feature on the most recent edition of SmackDown. He was part of a video package dedicated to honoring Edge's 25 years of service to the company.

The Rated-R Superstar would then go on to defeat Sheamus later on in the show. The emotional bout seemingly called an end to Edge's time in the world's largest promotion as this was the last match on his current contract.

The WWE Hall of Famer has since been rumored to try his hand in AEW imminently, alongside his good friends Christian Cage and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Although, Edge has indicated that his current deal runs through September, meaning fans will have to wait patiently to see whether this comes to fruition.

Which WWE legend would you like to see debut in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

