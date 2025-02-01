"Why mess with perfection?" - Fans react after former WWE Intercontinental Champion REFUSES to wrestle Cody Rhodes

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has refused to wrestle Cody Rhodes and the fans surprisingly agreed with him. This was surprising given the dynamic between the two stars.

Cody is one of the most famous stars in the wrestling world right now and is at the top of the mountain as he is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. A lot of top stars would love to wrestle with him at the drop of a hat but not his brother Dustin Rhodes.

The former Intercontinental Champion had one match with Cody at AEW Double or Nothing in 2019 and it was a match for the ages. It was a wrestling clinic, with Cody Rhodes coming out on top. After the match, the two brothers shared an emotional embrace, acknowledging how much the match meant to each other.

Dustin took to X/Twitter to reply to a fan saying that he would never wrestle his brother again. Many fans agreed with him on this and said that it was too magical to touch it again. Another fan rightfully asked why would Dustin want to mess with perfection.

Fan reactions [Credit: Fan responses to Dustin Rhodes on X/Twitter]

Dustin Rhodes reveals what he thinks of Cody Rhodes’ WWE run

Dustin Rhodes often takes to social media to show some love to his brother Cody Rhodes and he did that once again recently.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to address a question that he gets asked often and that was about Cody’s current WWE run. He wrote:

“I get asked daily about how I feel about Cody's success. I love it and I am super proud. Proud of him, proud of my dad, proud of our family. We all 3 have different styles that stand us out and Cody has definitely surpassed every expectation of him. We are all different in many ways and each of us have left its mark on the world of pro wrestling and entertainment and that #RhodesTrain ain't stopping. #RhodesFam.”

It is great to see Dustin stand up for Cody in the only way a brother would. It will be great to see them in the same ring one more time before Dustin hangs up his boots.

