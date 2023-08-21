"Will be in the BCC match as a surprise" – Fans make wild predictions about popular AEW stars' return at All In

AEW All In takes place this Sunday at Wembley Stadium, and fans on social media have made a bold prediction about who could be the Blackpool Combat Club's mystery partners for their Stadium Stampede match.

For the first time since Double or Nothing 2021, AEW will hold a Stadium Stampede match. The all-star team of The Lucha Brothers, Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends will take on the BCC and three partners who are yet to be announced.

But could two of those mystery men be Santana and Ortiz? The former members of The Inner Circle haven't been seen since the 2022 Blood and Guts match, but recent reports have stated that Santana (who was injured during the aforementioned Blood and Guts match) is ready to return.

Rumors and speculation started to swirl following the Santana report, and the discussion only grew louder when news broke that Ortiz had been pulled from an upcoming indie show due to AEW related commitments.

The two men haven't been on the best of terms for quite some time, but that hasn't stopped fans on social media from fantasy booking what Proud and Powerful could do at AEW All In.

If Santana and Ortiz did show up at AEW All In, they would become the only men in the company's history to have competed in all three Stadium Stampede matches.

AEW All In has had some huge matches added as of late!

While fans in London, England, have had some scheduled plans foiled due to injuries to the likes of Bryan Danielson, PAC and Jamie Hayter, that hasn't stopped Tony Khan from adding some huge matches to AEW All In over the past week.

To go along with the third-ever Stadium Stampede match, it was confirmed that Kota Ibushi would return to the company as well. He will team up with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to take on Jay White, Juice Robinson and Konosuke Takeshita in an all-star trios match.

Another man returning to AEW is Will Ospreay, who will go one-on-one with Chris Jericho in a blockbuster dream match. On top of these matches, CM Punk accepted Samoa Joe's challenge on the most recent episode of Collision for a match at Wembley, making it the first time the two men have wrestled a singles match in the United Kingdom since March 2005.

Are you excited for AEW All In? Let us know in the comments section down below!