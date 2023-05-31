"Will be the greatest match in WWE history" - Fans urge Kurt Angle to come out of retirement for dream clash against megastar

Kurt Angle retired from wrestling in 2019 at WWE WrestleMania 35. He rode into the sunset as one of the greatest wrestlers the industry has ever seen. However, fans are now urging him to come out of retirement for a dream clash against AEW EVP Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega has an exceptional catalog of matches over the course of his illustrious career. The Best Bout Machine has won the world title in numerous promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling, AEW, AAA, and IMPACT Wrestling. His series of matches against Kazuchika Okada is widely regarded as the greatest trilogy in pro wrestling history.

The former AEW World Champion was never a part of WWE on a full-time basis. He worked briefly in one of the company's developmental territories early in his career, but requested his release in 2006. This probably robbed fans of many dream matches over the years, but very few would be as big as a bout between Kenny Omega and Kurt Angle.

Unfortunately, the Olympian's consistent injury issues towards the latter end of his career meant that he had to retire. His final match was somewhat of a disappointment as he lost a tame bout against Baron Corbin.

But with the subject of Omega vs. Angle being recently addressed by both parties, many fans are urging the former WWE Champion to come out of retirement for one final match against the AEW EVP.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX twitter.com/elementgamestv… ElementGames #WWE2K23 @ElementGamesTV Omega vs Peak Angle, Who's better? — Be fully honest Omega vs Peak Angle, Who's better? — Be fully honest https://t.co/VBUtRLhTps I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. I take the L - but it’d be a heck of match I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. I take the L - but it’d be a heck of match 😉 twitter.com/elementgamestv…

nbtkyjp @nbtkyjp @KennyOmegamanX I think Kurt got one mo in him. @KennyOmegamanX I think Kurt got one mo in him.

Based Bayesian @Aliquickk @KennyOmegamanX Can we get a Kurt, HBK, Omega triple threat in a time machine one day? @KennyOmegamanX Can we get a Kurt, HBK, Omega triple threat in a time machine one day?

simplysec52 @loganisking52 @KennyOmegamanX The amount of variations of the suplex that would be in this match would chart off of the space time continuum @KennyOmegamanX The amount of variations of the suplex that would be in this match would chart off of the space time continuum 💀

Christian pipes @pipes_christian @KennyOmegamanX I can see Kurt coming out on top for this one, though you know it wouldn’t by any means be easy! @KennyOmegamanX I can see Kurt coming out on top for this one, though you know it wouldn’t by any means be easy!

WWE legend Kurt Angle has praised Kenny Omega in the past

Despite never being associated with AEW, Kurt Angle has never shied away from being honest about his thoughts on Tony Khan's company.

The Hall of Famer heaped praise on Kenny Omega a few years back.

"That means a lot to me, what Kenny said. To be in that position, to be able to have someone like Kenny Omega look up to me. That's a true honor because the kid is incredible. What he has been able to do the past ten years in professional wrestling, over in Japan, here in the United States. He was the biggest star and the most talented superstar that never went to WWE."

He continued:

"And he will go down in history as that if he never did go to WWE. I mean, his success, what he has had in Japan, and in AEW, phenomenal. I haven't seen a talent like him in a long time. I would say that he is every bit as talented as Rey Mysterio. And he belongs in that upper echelon of talents; one of the greatest workers in the business today."

There have been a lot of 'what if' situations in wrestling. The idea of seeing the former WWE Champion against Kenny Omega is right up there.

