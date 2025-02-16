Will Ospreay demands apology from wrestling personality after AEW Grand Slam

Will Ospreay was victorious at AEW Grand Slam Australia earlier tonight. Following the match, he demanded an apology from a wrestling journalist.

Dave LeGreca previously made a bold prediction about Kyle Fletcher ahead of Grand Slam Australia. Ospreay had been feuding with The Don Callis Family, particularly Kyle Fletcher, for the past few months. However, he recently found an ally who also has a bone with a pick with them - Kenny Omega. Together, Omega and Ospreay faced off against Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita.

Ahead of the match, Dave LeGreca slammed AEW for booking the match since he felt Fletcher would get over in his home country of Australia. He predicted that the fans would end up cheering for a heel instead of the babyfaces.

"Got to get him [Kyle Fletcher] involved in the match because he's from Australia. So, nothing is going to be better than your babyfaces and your heels and everybody cheering your heels because Kyle Fletcher is from Australia. Does anybody in that company think like it's a thing? Do they think? Dear God! Nobody knows what the f**k they're doing! They don't know." [0:00 to 0:32]

However, Kyle Fletcher was booed out of the building in Australia. Since things didn't turn out the way LeGreca predicted, Will Ospreay took to social media to demand an apology from the wrestling journalist.

"Apologise @davidlagreca1," wrote Ospreay.

Check out his tweet here:

Eric Bischoff called Will Ospreay a poor draw

Will Ospreay is one of the biggest stars that Tony Khan signed from NJPW. Many feel that he is one of the best wrestlers in the world right now. Over the years, Khan has signed some big names to his promotion. Despite having some incredible talent, the Jacksonville-based promotion has often struggled with ticket sales and Eric Bischoff suggested he knew the reason behind this.

During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Eric Bischoff called Ospreay a bust who doesn't draw money. He further explained that only a small portion of the audience loves the flashy moves and by focusing on just that one aspect of the business, AEW is turning away the bigger portion of its audience.

"The supposed Best in the World, Will Ospreay is a bust, doesn't draw money. If you are one of the small percentage of the audience that just loves wrestling moves for the sake of wrestling moves cause it's kinda like a video game you play, you are happy as hell. The problem is that there is not enough of them to build a business around,and by focusing on that aspect of the product in the talent in it, you're turning the vast majority of the audience off. You are killing that character by focusing on that aspect of the business."[From 15:06 to 15:49]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Will Ospreay after tonight's win against The Don Callis Family.

