Will Ospreay, Matt Hardy, and many AEW stars post heartfelt Valentine's Day messages with their partners

The AEW veteran Matt Hardy, newly signed star Will Ospreay, and more have some warm messages for their loved ones on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day is a celebration of love, and professional wrestlers never shy away from showing love for their loved ones in public. There are also multiple power couples in the pro wrestling industry whom fans adore.

Various AEW stars such as Anthony Bowens, Kyle Fletcher, and Will Ospreay, as well as veterans such as Dustin Rhodes and Matt Hardy, have shown love for their loved ones and better half on the beautiful occasion of Valentine's Day. Following are the All Elite stars and their messages for their Valentine:

Dustin Rhodes' message for his wife:

"Happy Valentines Day @TarelRhodes!! I love you to no ends. You keep me grounded and take such good care of me. Thank you for loving me. I love you Baby."

Matt Hardy's message for his wife Reby Hardy:

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @RebyHardy. I’m honored to call you my wife & extraordinarily proud of the family we’ve built together. I’m here for you through the good times & the bad, the happy & the sad. I love you more every passing day, thanks for being my Valentine."

Will Ospreay's message to his partner:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my mrs @alice_olivia93. Never fails to put a smile on my face and pick me up when I’ve lost my confidence and cry like a baby. I hope you know how much you’ve shaped me to be the man I am today. Love you lots."

Here is Kyle Fletcher's message for his better half and fellow AEW star, Skye Blue:

"happy valentine’s day to the most beautiful person I’ve ever laid my eyes on. I’m forever grateful I get to share this life with you & I cannot wait to experience it all with you by my side to the first of many, I love you with everything I am ps punch willow really hard today."

Anthony Bowens' message for his boyfriend Michael Pavano.

Another AEW star asked for a Valentine on the precious day

One of the most desirable AEW stars in the wrestling community, Mariah May, also acknowledged Valentine's Day as she asked for a Valentine with the following message:

"will u b my valentine? pretty pls 💌"

Moreover, Mariah May was said to be reportedly dating a fellow pro wrestler, Danny Duggan. However, her current relationship status is not public yet.

