"William Regal showing up at AEW Dynamite tomorrow" - Twitter debates WWE Executive's current stance amidst company's alleged sale

William Regal's departure from AEW and shocking return to WWE stunned the wrestling industry, especially after he seemed entrenched with the Blackpool Combat Club. But with rumors that WWE will be sold, fans took to Twitter to speculate if he might return to Jacksonville.

Vince McMahon's return to WWE management has had social media in quite a buzz, especially after his daughter Stephanie announced her retirement as Co-CEO when Vince took control. Due to this, many fans are claiming that names like William Regal could be leaving the promotion soon as well.

A healthy number of Twitter users believe that there's a possibility of Regal returning to AEW and others say that the veteran should return either way. Additionally, few took a light jab at the founder of the BCC and claimed that he was now regretting his decision to return to WWE.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy I think TK would welcome William Regal back after Vince fires him again. Could be a really cool storyline for 2023. #AEW I think TK would welcome William Regal back after Vince fires him again. Could be a really cool storyline for 2023. #AEW https://t.co/uJY8DJeJNC

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager William Regal making his way back to AEW like: William Regal making his way back to AEW like: https://t.co/aPq7BK9sRB

emil @TheEmilJay if i was william regal i would just show up for work at aew dynamite tomorrow night like nothing even happened if i was william regal i would just show up for work at aew dynamite tomorrow night like nothing even happened

Andy @AndyNemmity Live look at William Regal outside of Tony Khan's house Live look at William Regal outside of Tony Khan's house https://t.co/buCvN5RkWv

nadine @trillmoregirls william regal showing up to dynamite tomorrow night like when george costanza pretended he didn't quit his job william regal showing up to dynamite tomorrow night like when george costanza pretended he didn't quit his job

Hagi 🇺🇦🇹🇼 @radmonke @Casshooole Seems like William regal coming back to BCC sooner than we thought @Casshooole Seems like William regal coming back to BCC sooner than we thought

(Wolf Cub) Horrendous Technician @RealSpawn543 Maybe they will all take place in Saudi Arabia. Either way, terrible mistake and a lot of people just got rehired now most likely will be refired like William Regal. Such a damn shame. Maybe they will all take place in Saudi Arabia. Either way, terrible mistake and a lot of people just got rehired now most likely will be refired like William Regal. Such a damn shame.

Richard Flair #AJAB @RichardFlair14 @tjlong983 @TrevorDame If the company goes private and Vince gets back in control then William regal and his son are both gone and fast. @tjlong983 @TrevorDame If the company goes private and Vince gets back in control then William regal and his son are both gone and fast.

A handful of users were, however, not too happy with the idea of William Regal going back to AEW already, claiming that he had already made his choice. Another user pointed out that The Gentleman Villain will likely fight through the difficulties for his son, who's currently signed to WWE NXT.

He made his choice @DrainBamager Hope he never goes back to aew tbhHe made his choice @DrainBamager Hope he never goes back to aew tbhHe made his choice

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @RealJackCassidy No thanks. Keep that same energy and stay where you wanted to be. No company should have anyone where they don't want to be. I still say release Andrade @RealJackCassidy No thanks. Keep that same energy and stay where you wanted to be. No company should have anyone where they don't want to be. I still say release Andrade

At this stage, there's no official word on whether William Regal could even be thinking about returning to AEW after less than a month back with WWE. Regal isn't the only star who could be worried about Vince McMahon being back in control, as Bray Wyatt recently liked a tweet where a fan voiced their fear of the star being released again.

Reports are already suggesting that Vince McMahon's return could jeopardize William Regal's position in WWE

Only a few weeks ago, it seemed that Vince McMahon's role in WWE and the wrestling industry was a thing of the past. Today, however, it seems that not only is the patriarch of modern pro wrestling back in power, but he could just completely change the way the promotion has been running for the past few months.

WWE 2000's @2000s_WWE Vince McMahon to everyone Triple H hired: Vince McMahon to everyone Triple H hired: https://t.co/EUML9TrhvD

According to Dave Meltzer on the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon's reintegration into WWE has affected William Regal's status with the promotion. While there was no official confirmation, it was initially reported that Regal would be entering into a high executive position and working directly with Triple H.

It remains to be seen if the former Intercontinental Champion will in fact make his way back to AEW or if other WWE stars are considering the same. Stars like Andrade El Idolo who have allegedly been unhappy in AEW might just be thinking about returning to WWE at this stage as well.

