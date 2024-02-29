"Winner gets control of Twitter" - Fans lose their minds as Bryan Danielson calls out Elon Musk with a startling comment

Bryan Danielson has had some of the most intense matches during his decorated career. The current AEW star has now captured wrestling fans' attention by calling out Elon Musk.

Fans wasted no time pouncing on the said quote, savoring it, and then talking about it online. The American Dragon had scathing comments about X, formerly known as Twitter, and Elon Musk's plan to take Earth's inhabitants to the moon.

He spoke about Musk and X at The Nikkie & Brie show in response to Brie saying they were trying to clean up their accounts.

"Bryan Danielson has challenged Elon Musk. 'You know what’s more upsetting to me than TikTok... is actually Twitter. I'm going to challenge Elon Musk on Twitter and tell him he can't blow up the moon and that he's cosmically impotent. Elon Musk, you're cosmically impotent, you can't blow up the moon,''' the tweet read.

The concept of business heads fighting it out in the ring has long attracted discussion. A while ago, there was talk about Mark Zuckerberg and Musk fighting in the ring, but it fizzled out.

Elon Musk has come under fire several times for taking over Twitter and making it a premium service. The billionaire is recently in the news due to rumors of him launching an e-mail service. Musk has been a polarizing figure in the business community, with revelations about how he runs the social networking company routinely making their way online.

Bryan Danielson faces Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution 2024 is the next wrestling special from the Jacksonville-based company. One of the biggest matches on the card is Sting's retirement match, where he defends the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team.

Bryan Danielson, meanwhile, will face Eddie Kingston for the Continental Crown Championship. The Mad King defeated Jon Moxley for the title in the final of the Continental Classic Tournament at Worlds End in December 2023.

Bryan and Eddie have nothing to prove other than their dominance over each other. Fans are looking forward to an intense match, given the gritty attitude of both wrestlers. It would be interesting to see if Danielson manages to bag another title this weekend.

