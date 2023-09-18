"Woah, wtf, sure as hell didn't see this one coming" - Fans erupt after AEW officially announces 16-time WWE champion's return

A WWE Hall of Famer is all set for an astounding return on the upcoming episode of AEW Collision. Rob Van Dam (aka RVD) will compete on the Saturday night show, and fans are pleasantly surprised by the announcement.

RVD made his first appearance in AEW on August 2, 2023. The following week on Dynamite, he unsuccessfully challenged Jack Perry for the FTW Championship in an FTW Rules match. The 16-time WWE champion's appearances received a positive response from fans, as many praised his remarkable in-ring skills.

AEW recently announced that Van Dam will return to the ring for another match on this week's episode of Collision. The show is set to emanate from the Hall of Famer's home state, Michigan. Wrestling Twitter wasted no time reacting to the development, as fans expressed their excitement for RVD's upcoming bout.

Here are some of the notable reactions to the announcement of Rob Van Dam's return:

Many viewers seem happy about Rob Van Dam's upcoming return and are already speculating about his potential opponent. However, a few others believe AEW has booked the WWE Hall of Famer to increase its show's ratings. Regardless, fans can expect RVD to deliver again inside the squared circle on Saturday.

RVD 'likes' a tweet suggesting Jade Cargill left AEW because of CM Punk

AEW recently fired CM Punk after the latter allegedly had a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Meanwhile, reports suggested Punk's exit did not sit well with some of his former colleagues. Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill's deal with the promotion has seemingly ended, and she is widely expected to jump ship to WWE.

A Twitter user recently speculated that Cargill decided not to re-sign with the Tony Khan-led company after they fired one of her mentors, CM Punk. RVD seemingly 'liked' the tweet, as you can see in the post below:

CM Punk's exit has got the industry talking, and some are also wondering about the consequences that Khan might face following The Voice of the Voiceless' exit. In an interview, Rob Van Dam said Punk was 'really happy' the day he was sacked by AEW.

"I just saw him Thursday night. He was getting an award, and he gave a speech, and he came down and talked to me. He was in a really good mood, good vibes really. Really seemed like [he] was really happy in the moment, felt like he was having a good time, sitting over at the other table by Mickie James (...) And anyway (...) he'll be alright. It [will] be interesting to see where he ends up. Who knows, but best wishes to him and everybody." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

What do you think? Is RVD gearing up for another full-time run in the ring? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.