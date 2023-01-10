"Wonder what the opinion would be if AJ Styles wasn't handcuffed" - Twitter reacts to major AEW star being compared to WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Fans recently flooded social media with contrasting comments after WWE Legend Shawn Michaels was compared to former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The Heartbreak Kid has had an exceptional career in the pro-wrestling business so far, spanning almost four decades. He is especially renowned for his run as a member of the faction D-Generation X alongside Triple H. However, he also had phases of insubordination, as well as a history of substance abuse.

On the other hand, Kenny Omega is widely considered one of the best in-ring performers today. In addition to topping Pro Wrestling Illustrated's ranking of the top 500 male wrestlers in both 2018 and 2021, Omega was voted Sports Illustrated's Wrestler of the Year in 2017.

A recent tweet compared the two exemplary stars, prompting a heated debate in the comments. Some of the reactions can be checked out below.

Mr. Gray Area @iapunk2 @WrestIeCringe I just wonder what the opinion would be if AJ Styles wasnt handcuffed.

psykohurricane @psykohurricane @WrestIeCringe He's not wrong, he's as over as HBK was back then, nobody is watching him wrestled just like HBK and he's as a ego backstage just like HBK had which is causing a lot of trouble for Tony Khan just like HBK with Vince during that Era.

Embarrassed Spartan ★ @React2W @WrestIeCringe It's always some ex WWE legend. Every single time. Notice nobody ever compares AEW wrestlers to NJPW guys? Or NWA guys? Always WWE guys.

Michael King @kingmichael_88 @WrestIeCringe Pilled up and difficult to work with? Of all the great eras of Shawn Michael's to pick and he chose this one 😂

The Natural Born Thriller @BornThriller



I prefer Omega. @WrestIeCringe As someone who has watched A LOT of HBK matches and A LOT of Kenny Omega matches...I prefer Omega.

GabbaGhoul @GhoulGabba

Fair nuff @WrestIeCringe Over rated and everybody hated him?Fair nuff

Crash Davis @CrashDavis84 @WrestIeCringe Yeah he sits out most of the time with injuries.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently praised AEW star Kenny Omega

Whether Kenny Omega and Shawn Michaels are comparable may be up for debate, but even WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently praised the Cleaner.

Cornette is generally quite harsh in his criticism of Omega. However, the former AEW World Champion's recent match against Will Ospreay has drawn admiration even from him. The veteran expressed his appreciation in an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience.

"I mean, you can't make that goofy face of his serious throughout the whole match, he's gonna make some goofy faces and he's gonna do some stupid little things. But he works harder, he treats it more seriously, he does the acrobatics, but they've got a little more snap to them and that's the thing, his acrobatics are flawless," said Jim Cornette. [From 9:00 to 9:48]

While Kenny Omega's exploits in AEW may not be Cornette's cup of tea, his NJPW outings have made him one of the best stars of all time. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Do you think Kenny Omega has surpassed Shawn Michaels? Sound off in the comments below.

