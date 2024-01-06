"Would be a worthy addition" - Fans want Jon Moxley's protege to become Blackpool Combat Club's newest member 

Blackpool Combat Club was established in March 2022 and entails dynamic stars like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. Fans have now asked for a young star to join the faction.

In 2019, Moxley departed WWE and started wrestling in NJPW. During his time in Japan-based promotion, Moxley revealed that he would be taking a NJPW star under his wing. The star in question is Shota Umino.

Recently, the teacher-student reunited at Wrestle Kingdom 18 and clicked a picture. A user on Twitter speculated the possibility of Umino joining the Blackpool Combat Club.

"I think it's about d**n time Shota Umino officially joins the Blackpool Combat Club. LOOK AT THESE LADS," the user wrote.

Fans erupted over the possibility of the popular star joining Moxley and others in the popular faction. Umino has been a force to be reckoned with for a while, and fans were of the opinion that some BCC training could further toughen him.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions to this possibility:

Fans react to the possibility of Shota Umino joining Blackpool Combat Club

The 26-year-old star has wrestled in AEW on the two AEW X Forbidden Door pay-per-views. On the second Forbidden Door event held in 2023, Shota teamed up with BCC against the Elite in a losing effort.

Jon Moxley wants Marina Shafir to represent the Blackpool Combat Club in NJPW

While speaking at the Wrestle Kingdom 18 post-conference, Moxley revealed that he wishes to recruit Marina Shafir and represent BCC in Japan.

"Friend of The Blackpool Combat Club, Marina Shafir. It's a goal of mine to get her out to Japan. She wants a shot in Japan. Bring the best women you got because that's one of the baddest wrestlers walking the planet. She will come here representing the BCC. Blackpool Combat Club has plans in Japan for 2024 and beyond. I want to come back with Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. We want to get our Wheeler Yuta, our young rookie out here and have him test himself, and build himself and prove his mettle," Jon Moxley said.

Expand Tweet

David Finlay defeated Moxley and Will Ospreay to win his first-ever IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at the Wrestle Kingdom 18 event.

Do you think Jon Moxley will include Shota Umino in BCC? Let us know in the comments section below.