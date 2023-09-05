"WrestleMania 40 main event" - Twitter explodes at the possibility of released WWE Superstar returning to face Roman Reigns

Wrestling fans on Twitter want an epic showdown between two of the industry's biggest names, former AEW star CM Punk and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

The excitement began when fans noticed a gesture made by CM Punk during his recent stint within AEW. After successfully defending his "Real World Championship" against Samoa Joe at All In, Punk raised his finger in a manner similar to Roman Reigns' signature exit gesture. This subtle nod to the Universal Champion raised eyebrows and set the fans with excitement.

However, the wrestling world received a shock last weekend when it was announced that CM Punk's tenure with AEW had come to an abrupt end due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Tony Khan also announced his decision in a video message at the start of Saturday night's Collision.

With CM Punk's raising his finger like Roman Reigns at All In, fans are urging WWE to seize the opportunity and make the dream match between Reigns and Punk a reality at WrestleMania 40.

Many fans also want this dream match at WWE Survivor Series as it is set to take place in Chicago, adding an extra layer of excitement to this match.

Check out the reactions below:

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash says CM Punk needs serious help after recent incident in AEW

Kevin Nash recently spoke about the controversy surrounding former AEW star CM Punk.

Speaking on the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed The Second City Saint’s AEW exit and said he needs serious help.

“Honest to God, I mean, this is in all seriousness, what I take from this whole thing is he needs serious help. He needs mental help. When it becomes destructive, when there’s a chance this costs you millions of dollars and you just continue to push and push and push. They have to (let him go). I’ll tell you right now man, if I would have broke in and saw some motherfu**er doing that sh*t, I would have said, ‘Oh if he can get away with that, well fu**, then I’m going to do it,” Nash said.

He continued:

“I just think that Tony Khan needs to get somebody there to be the heater. He needs to bring somebody in. Vince wouldn’t put up with that shit. It’s disrespectful to Tony. To me, Punk is almost a bully at this point because he knows that Tony is not, that’s just not in his DNA.” (H/T - PWMania)

Recently, All Elite President Tony Khan also talked about how firing CM Punk was the right thing to do.

Do you want to see this dream match at WrestleMania 40?

