"WrestleMania on that Tv would go crazy tho" - Fans bemused as Mercedes Mone buys fan a TV to watch AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, recently bought a High-definition television (HDTV) for a wrestling fan so that they can watch AEW Dynamite. However, fans were quick to march in on the post with some hilarious comments.

Mercedes made her AEW debut at the Dynamite: Big Business event in Boston, Massachusetts. The CEO has always had a great connection with her fans, and she proved this recently by making a heartwarming gesture for a wrestling fan.

Recently, a fan named Doug revealed on X/Twitter that Mercedes Mone promised to buy them an HD TV to watch AEW Dynamite on. He followed up the story with another tweet, in which he posted a photo of the TV that tells us that Mone fulfilled her promise to the wrestling fan. The post confirming the same can be seen below.

Expand Tweet

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans reacted to the aforementioned post and suggested that Doug tune in to WWE and watch WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, some fans commented on Mercedes Mone's heartwarming effort.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Seeing the impact The CEO makes in the Jacksonville-based promotion following her blockbuster debut will be interesting.

Matt Hardy still refers to AEW star Mercedes Mone as Sasha Banks

AEW recently signed some big names, the most recent being Mercedes Mone. She gained popularity during her time in WWE as Sasha Banks, where she held multiple women's titles. The Boss departed from the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and changed her name to Mercedes Mone when she joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She even managed to capture the IWGP Women's Championship in Japan.

While speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 49-year-old legend explained that he would always refer to Mercedes as Sasha Banks because it still sticks with him.

"I'll always refer to her as Sasha Banks, you know it's just like saying if The Undertaker changed his name. I wouldn't call him by the other name, it would be Taker. There's certain guys that you just get stuck calling them that title and it sticks. [...] That's what they'll be known as because that's where they really achieve their greatest success and their most popular period and what not and those names end up sticking, so yeah, that's why Sasha Banks sticks," Matt Hardy said. [7:55 - 8:36]

Mercedes Mone has a long list of talented competitors waiting for her in AEW following her blockbuster debut at Dynamite: Big Business.

Poll : Do you want to see Mercedes Mone return to the WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion