"Wrestles every week in AEW" "It’ll be PAC 100%!!"- Fans name their choice to answer the Adam Copeland Open Challenge on AEW Collision

Adam Copeland is paving the way for the younger generation in AEW in his own way, with fans speculating who might be in line to step up to the challenge.

The former WWE Champion introduced the Adam Copeland open challenge last week on AEW Collision, probably as a beacon of opportunity for the rising stars of the promotion to compete against a veteran like him. The first person to answer the call was Griff Garrison, who interrupted Copeland alongside Maria Kanellis and Cole Karter during his segment.

The 26-year-old star started with a valiant effort, but the 11-time world champion proved to be too much for him, as Adam defeated him within a few minutes. AEW took to their official X account to announce that Copeland would be returning with his open challenge again on this week's Collision.

Expand Tweet

That led to fans speculating about Copeland's next opponent for the open challenge. While many named young stars like Jack Perry, Kyle Fletcher, and Pac, some even suggested names such as the currently injured Kyle O Reilly.

Fans speculate the next challenger for the Adam Copeland Open Challenge

Adam Copeland is taking a new direction in AEW following a huge defeat at Worlds End

Right before the erstwhile Edge introduced the open challenge, he mentioned his match against his former best friend, Christian Cage, at AEW Worlds End for the TNT Championship.

The Rated-R superstar won the title following a grueling battle against The Patriarch. However, Cage took Killswitch's title contract he won earlier that night and won back his title from Copeland.

He began his segment on AEW Collision addressing his loss and claimed to work his way back to a title opportunity. So, it would be interesting to see if the open challenge would be his route toward his goal of winning his second title in AEW.

Who do you think will answer the open challenge this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here