Wrestling fans call for 12-year WWE veteran to win AEW World Championship before calling it quits

Wrestling fans want a 12-year WWE veteran to win the AEW World Championship before he hangs up his wrestling boots. The star in question is none other than Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan.

Bryan has been regular inside the ring since the 2000s, except for the times when he had to take breaks due to injuries. Danielson recently sat down for an interview with Tokyo Sports, where he stated that he was looking to shift to being a part-timer, and 2024 would be the last year he would compete as a full-time wrestler.

Recently, some fans gathered on X/Twitter to express their desire to see The American Dragon win the AEW World Championship before he becomes a part-timer.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some wrestling fans also want to see The American Dragon hold the AEW Continental Championship.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Superstar joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2021 but has not had any title runs in Tony Khan's promotion yet.

AEW is reportedly planning a dream match for Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, has had a stellar run in AEW. As he is possibly looking to wrap up his full-time wrestling career in 2024, fans can expect a dream match featuring The American Dragon this year.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Tony Khan was planning to book a dream match between Bryan and Will Ospreay in the near future.

"Bryan and Ospreay are probably going to do a match between now and the end of the year. I think it’s inevitable because it’s Danielson’s farewell year with all these dream matches, so there may be something there this year."

Expand Tweet

Will Ospreay’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling contract is set to expire in February 2024. He will officially make his AEW debut at the Revolution Pay-Per-View on March 3, 2024. It would be interesting to see when The American Dragon and The Aerial Assassin lock horns in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you want to see Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE