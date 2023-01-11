Vince McMahon's decision to reportedly sell WWE upon his forceful return left the wrestling world shaken up. In light of the monumentally controversial incident, fans instantly took to Twitter to cite how accurate CM Punk was in his infamous 2011 'pipebomb' promo.
McMahon retired from his official administrative duties in July last year. His daughter Stephanie McMahon and businessman Nick Khan took over the company as co-CEOs, and his son-in-law, Triple H, was pushed to CCO when he returned to his executive role. However, Mr. McMahon could not sit aside and soon made his intentions clear about resuming his role as the chairman.
Shortly after his reinstatement, he seemingly started making moves to sell the company. His daughter resigned from her designation and reports commenced on WWE now being private and sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.
Towards the end of his first run with the Connecticut-based company, CM Punk's backstage disagreements with the administration did not end well. In 2011, during his feud with John Cena, The Voice of the Voiceless went on a fiery rant about how Vince McMahon was destroying everything the company stood for.
Vince McMahon allegedly held talks about selling WWE way soon after retirement
WWE and Vince McMahon have become synonymous over the years. His father, Vincent James McMahon, was the founder of the promotion and enhanced the pro-wrestling industry since the early 1900s.
Last year, reports by the Wall Street Journal came forward with sexual misconduct against McMahon Jr. with female employees in WWE. Following this, an investigation was conducted, and he announced his official retirement as chairperson and CEO.
Dave Meltzer recently reported that Vince McMahon had allegedly already held talks with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund shortly after his retirement.
Vince McMahon and Triple H never got along well with CM Punk. They often exchanged heated words and worked them into their promos. Despite his departure from the WWE, the former AEW Champion has, directly and indirectly, made his thoughts about the company clear.
