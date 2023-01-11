Vince McMahon's decision to reportedly sell WWE upon his forceful return left the wrestling world shaken up. In light of the monumentally controversial incident, fans instantly took to Twitter to cite how accurate CM Punk was in his infamous 2011 'pipebomb' promo.

McMahon retired from his official administrative duties in July last year. His daughter Stephanie McMahon and businessman Nick Khan took over the company as co-CEOs, and his son-in-law, Triple H, was pushed to CCO when he returned to his executive role. However, Mr. McMahon could not sit aside and soon made his intentions clear about resuming his role as the chairman.

Shortly after his reinstatement, he seemingly started making moves to sell the company. His daughter resigned from her designation and reports commenced on WWE now being private and sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Towards the end of his first run with the Connecticut-based company, CM Punk's backstage disagreements with the administration did not end well. In 2011, during his feud with John Cena, The Voice of the Voiceless went on a fiery rant about how Vince McMahon was destroying everything the company stood for.

Wrestling fans shared their reactions to the similarities in the former WWE Champion's statements coming true:

Wrestle Elite @wrestle_elite1



-CM PUNK (Pipebomb Promo in 2011)



#AEW I'd like to think that maybe this company will better after Vince McMahon is dead. But the fact is, it's going to be taken over by his idiotic daughter and his doofus son-in-law and the rest of his stupid family.-CM PUNK (Pipebomb Promo in 2011) #AEW Dynamite #CMPunk I'd like to think that maybe this company will better after Vince McMahon is dead. But the fact is, it's going to be taken over by his idiotic daughter and his doofus son-in-law and the rest of his stupid family.-CM PUNK (Pipebomb Promo in 2011)#AEW #AEWDynamite #CMPunk https://t.co/yq9d3OyXSK

riana @banksalorian cm punk was right all along. cm punk was right all along. https://t.co/A7cYpXG1kl

The Dragon @DoubleDragonXP "I'd like to think that maybe this company will be better after Vince McMahon's dead..."



These words have never rang more true than they do right now. I know the CM Punk Pipebomb was a worked shoot promo but the accuracy is insane. "I'd like to think that maybe this company will be better after Vince McMahon's dead..."These words have never rang more true than they do right now. I know the CM Punk Pipebomb was a worked shoot promo but the accuracy is insane. https://t.co/Kh1wPtBY1I

#1 Johnny Gargano Fan @JohnnyGOATgano



The day that CM Punk was right about WWE and Vince McMahon @Dark0tic June 27th, 2011The day that CM Punk was right about WWE and Vince McMahon @Dark0tic June 27th, 2011The day that CM Punk was right about WWE and Vince McMahon

The Ghost Hunter @Woogieman95 @TheRajGiri This is bad. WWE would be dead. Cm Punk is right. WWE will be better with Vince McMahon is dead @TheRajGiri This is bad. WWE would be dead. Cm Punk is right. WWE will be better with Vince McMahon is dead

Halil Xhafa  @iAmHalili



“and I'd like to think that maybe this company will be better after Vince McMahon is dead, but the fact is it's gonna get taken over by his idiotic daughter and his doofus son-in-law and the rest of his stupid family” @StephMcMahon When @CMPunk said:“and I'd like to think that maybe this company will be better after Vince McMahon is dead, but the fact is it's gonna get taken over by his idiotic daughter and his doofus son-in-law and the rest of his stupid family” @StephMcMahon When @CMPunk said:“and I'd like to think that maybe this company will be better after Vince McMahon is dead, but the fact is it's gonna get taken over by his idiotic daughter and his doofus son-in-law and the rest of his stupid family” https://t.co/XCqRT4WUPh

Vince McMahon allegedly held talks about selling WWE way soon after retirement

WWE and Vince McMahon have become synonymous over the years. His father, Vincent James McMahon, was the founder of the promotion and enhanced the pro-wrestling industry since the early 1900s.

Last year, reports by the Wall Street Journal came forward with sexual misconduct against McMahon Jr. with female employees in WWE. Following this, an investigation was conducted, and he announced his official retirement as chairperson and CEO.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Vince McMahon had allegedly already held talks with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund shortly after his retirement.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #VinceMcMahon Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties. Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties.#WWE #VinceMcMahon https://t.co/I1Y7N97pb0

Vince McMahon and Triple H never got along well with CM Punk. They often exchanged heated words and worked them into their promos. Despite his departure from the WWE, the former AEW Champion has, directly and indirectly, made his thoughts about the company clear.

What do you think of Vince McMahon's decisions pertaining to the company? Sound off in the comments.

