Wrestling fans left in splits during AEW star's hilarious Dynamite segment calling out MJF

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Konosuke Takeshita called out MJF during a backstage segment, fans had a hilarious reaction to Takeshita's call out.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF made derogatory comments towards the young Japanese star, mocking his name and saying that he has never seen him perform. Takeshita responded in Japanese, to which MJF scolded him to "speak American" and the two got into a physical altercation.

During a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed Konosuke Takeshita backstage after his match with Bryan Danielson. Takeshita spoke highly of Danielson, expressing that he is his hero and that he learned a lot from The American Dragon. He also mentioned his lack of trust in MJF, who had targeted him in previous episodes. He went on to say a few phrases in Japanese, hilariously expressing his feelings towards him. Check out the entire segment here.

After Konosuke Takeshita's call out, fans on Twitter found the segment highly entertaining and had a hilarious reaction.

AEW World Champion MJF calls out Bryan Danielson on Dynamite

Bryan Danielson's post-match celebration was cut short by MJF, who appeared on the titantron after Danielson's victory over Bandido.

The Salt of the Earth expressed his feelings of being underappreciated, stating that everyone has forgotten about him and how he became the World Champion. He also mentioned that Bryan has only been facing masked versions of MJF, and warned that as their match approaches and should be careful of what he wishes for.

Next week on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson is scheduled to take on Brian Cage, and MJF is attempting to influence Cage to break Danielson's arm by slapping him in the face and offering him money.

