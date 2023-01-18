Wrestling fans reminisce and share heartfelt tributes on Jay Briscoe's passing

The wrestling fraternity was saddened to hear about Jay Briscoe's (real-life Jamin Pugh) untimely passing. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to Twitter to share the sad news with the world.
Jay had a massive contribution to Ring of Honor (ROH) along with his brother Mark Briscoe. The duo were the current ROH Tag Team Champions and held the titles on 13 occasions. The brothers were also associated with IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW, and GCW, among other promotions.
A few hours ago, Briscoe posted an image on social media with his brother, Mark Briscoe. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Malakai Black, FTR, and multiple AEW and WWE stars took to social media to share fond memories with the ROH veteran.
WWE also paid their respects on NXT, acknowledging the ROH veteran's demise. Announcers Booker T and Vic Joseph spoke in a direct camera shot and talked about how the wrestling world is saddened by Jay Briscoe's passing.
Wrestling fans poured out their heartfelt tributes and messages to Briscoe on Twitter:
The Briscoes recently had a critically acclaimed match against FTR at ROH Final Battle, where they regained the tag team titles after 253 days.
Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling offers their condolences to Jay Briscoe's family.
