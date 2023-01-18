Wrestling fans reminisce and share heartfelt tributes on Jay Briscoe's passing

The wrestling fraternity was saddened to hear about Jay Briscoe's (real-life Jamin Pugh) untimely passing. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to Twitter to share the sad news with the world.

Jay had a massive contribution to Ring of Honor (ROH) along with his brother Mark Briscoe. The duo were the current ROH Tag Team Champions and held the titles on 13 occasions. The brothers were also associated with IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW, and GCW, among other promotions.

A few hours ago, Briscoe posted an image on social media with his brother, Mark Briscoe. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Malakai Black, FTR, and multiple AEW and WWE stars took to social media to share fond memories with the ROH veteran.

WWE also paid their respects on NXT, acknowledging the ROH veteran's demise. Announcers Booker T and Vic Joseph spoke in a direct camera shot and talked about how the wrestling world is saddened by Jay Briscoe's passing.

Wrestling fans poured out their heartfelt tributes and messages to Briscoe on Twitter:

Leslie Mines @LeslieMinesIII ‍



R.I.P. Jay Briscoe Real WrasslinR.I.P. Jay Briscoe Real Wrasslin 😮‍💨 R.I.P. Jay Briscoe https://t.co/iNLJg0SaWA

Anthony Romero 🐼🇺🇸🇪🇸 @AnthonyJRomero I remember seeing him and his brother Mark at a ROH show in Atlanta a few years ago. Prayers to his loved ones. Gone too soon R.I.P Jay BriscoeI remember seeing him and his brother Mark at a ROH show in Atlanta a few years ago. Prayers to his loved ones. Gone too soon R.I.P Jay Briscoe 😔 I remember seeing him and his brother Mark at a ROH show in Atlanta a few years ago. Prayers to his loved ones. Gone too soon https://t.co/NbQ3n8XtN8

Angsty Apple Dummy🌸 @LightMatane



R.I.P Jay Briscoe His last match was winning the tag titles with his brother in a all time classic at the biggest show of all time for the company he spent nearly his entire career at.R.I.P Jay Briscoe His last match was winning the tag titles with his brother in a all time classic at the biggest show of all time for the company he spent nearly his entire career at. R.I.P Jay Briscoe❤️

BoomBapThaComicVaultGuy @HomeLmc622

I never got to watch a match live and ill always regret that.

Condolences to his brother and the rest of his family and friends

#demboyz When I first started watching wrestling outside of wwe you were the first wrestler I gravitated to.I never got to watch a match live and ill always regret that.Condolences to his brother and the rest of his family and friends #ripjaybriscoe When I first started watching wrestling outside of wwe you were the first wrestler I gravitated to.I never got to watch a match live and ill always regret that.Condolences to his brother and the rest of his family and friends #ripjaybriscoe #demboyz https://t.co/4WCfbKZYjw

Micah Curtis @MicahCurtis85 Just heard about Jay Briscoe passing away in a car accident.



This is ridiculously sad news. Jay Briscoe and his brother Mark have been one my favorite tag team for years. Never got their shot on the big stage, even though they were the best.



R.I.P. Jay Briscoe Just heard about Jay Briscoe passing away in a car accident.This is ridiculously sad news. Jay Briscoe and his brother Mark have been one my favorite tag team for years. Never got their shot on the big stage, even though they were the best.R.I.P. Jay Briscoe https://t.co/sOUuW94Cmt

M$.lunaticfringe @Andrea_West168 🏾 R.I.P Jay Briscoe, sending prayers to his family. R.I.P Jay Briscoe, sending prayers to his family. ❤️🙏🏾

The Briscoes recently had a critically acclaimed match against FTR at ROH Final Battle, where they regained the tag team titles after 253 days.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling offers their condolences to Jay Briscoe's family.

