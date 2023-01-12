Wrestling fans seemingly cheered for Triple H on AEW Dynamite

The most recent episode of AEW Dynamite was a huge success with many great moments that got the fans talking. However, WWE CCO Triple H almost got a mention on the show thanks to the crowd in attendance.

Fans at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California were surprised to see Adam Cole return to AEW. The former NXT Champion appeared on the show to cut a promo for the first time since August 2022.

During Cole's promo, he mentioned that he wasn't going anywhere, implying that despite Triple H being in charge of the creative side of WWE, The Panama City Playboy is happy in AEW. This prompted almost started a small chant for "The Game."

It's safe to say that the chant didn't get much traction, with fans both in attendance and on social media slamming the individual who tried to start the chant due to the intimate nature of Adam Cole's promo.

Adam Cole had some bad news for the locker room on AEW Dynamite

When the former NXT Champion announced on AEW Dynamite that he had both good and bad news, everyone thought the worst due to the severity of the injuries he sustained in 2022.

However, Adam Cole announced that the bad news wasn't anything related to his health, but more to do with the fact that everyone in the AEW locker room should be worried that he's back.

Cole's successful run was cut short because of his injuries, but before he took some time away from the ring, he became the inaugural winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He also challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and the AEW World Championship on Pay-Per-View.

