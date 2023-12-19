"Wrestling has hit a new low," "Those AEW checks aren't hitting" - Fans slam former WWE star for recent tweet

A former WWE Superstar recently found herself at the receiving end of fan criticism after a social media post. The star in question is Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet), who signed with AEW in 2023.

A fan, who attended a Ring of Honor event, shared a picture of a pair of glasses on X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote:

"I got Taya Valkyrie's glasses :P"

Valkyrie took notice of the post and responded to it, saying she was looking for them.

"Those weren’t given away, was looking for them actually. If items are left on the ground, they aren’t to be taken," Valkyrie replied.

The fan, likely embarrassed, felt sorry for taking them away and said he had left the venue but intended to return them by courier. He asked the former WWE Superstar to message him the address details. Here is the Twitter exchange.

However, a few hours later, Valkyrie again posted about the incident, requesting people not to take things that didn't belong to them.

"Last thing I’ll say about this because most of you don’t get my point. Just don’t take things that don’t belong to you, that’s it! I’ve spoken to the person, no hard feelings and whatever! If anyone, in any job, drops something, by accident or on purpose, it’s not yours to take🤷‍♀️. Pretty simple. Have a great Sunday everyone," Taya Valkyrie wrote.

The wrestling fans slammed the post and thought the issue had been dragged on too much and there was no need for it. The fan who took the glasses also replied by requesting her again to provide the contact details.

Taya Valkyrie recalls WWE rejecting major pitch about her character

Valkyrie had a short stint in WWE in 2021 under the ring name Franky Monet. The 40-year-old was released from Titanland in November 2021 due to post-CoVID budget cuts.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, the AEW star said she was against the name change as she had always performed as Taya Valkyrie, and that was how the fans knew her. However, her pitch was rejected by the Stamford-based company.

"I was fighting so hard for 'Taya Valkyrie.' Oh, my god. I went to bat for her over and over again and just kept getting 'No, no, no, Even variations of it. I was going to use my first shoot name and then Valkyrie. I was trying all these different combinations of things because this is who I've been for 12 years, almost 13 years. I felt like that's who the fans know, which made it even harder because I felt like Taya kind of died for a second. She kind of was taken to jail. She was nowhere to be seen. It was crazy." [H/T WrestlingINC]

