Wrestling veteran is convinced Mercedes Mone will be 'booed out of the building' after her first AEW match

A wrestling veteran believes that Mercedes Mone may be booed out of the building by fans after her first match in AEW. The individual in question is Tommy Dreamer.

The CEO shared intentions for her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 against Willow Nightingale during an interview on Dynamite, promising to wrest away the latter's TBS Championship and erase her smile. Mone's rivalry with Nightingale is informed by their history in NJPW, where the latter accidentally injured (and defeated) the 32-year-old star during their NJPW Strong Women's Title match at Resurgence 2023.

Tommy Dreamer recently reflected on Mercedes Mone's character on the Busted Open podcast. The ECW legend speculated that the orientation of her on-screen personality will be fleshed out better once the former IWGP Women's Champion makes her in-ring debut.

"It's been kind of a wait and see with her [if she'll fully turn heel] because she can't wrestle," Dreamer said. "Now, we know when she's going to wrestle, what she's going to do. And I did enjoy her promo [on 'Dynamite' this week]. I also enjoyed that she says she thrives when she is in the ring. And guess what? That's kind of truth. She always has pretty damn good matches. I look forward to that match [against Willow Nightingale]."

Dreamer highlighted Mone's somewhat heel-ish remarks during her promo on the latest episode of Dynamite and predicted that her performance could garner an intense reaction from the audience in the arena.

"We love Willow. We're undecided slash not liking Mercedes ... They had a bit of a build that it's best that Mercedes went away, just because if you can't compete right now, why keep showing you? Her build was perfect. And what did she also refer to herself as? A b****. I think we're going to see the CEO be a b**** and all the stuff with the money and all that stuff. You're going to get people in that arena boo her out of the building, and rightfully so." [H/T, Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray wanted Mercedes Mone to turn heel and feud with Britt Baker in AEW

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently voiced a similar opinion regarding Mercedes Mone's character on the Busted Open After Dark podcast. The former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion argued that the former NXT Women's Champion should turn to the dark side as her performance evokes the tendencies of a heel.

Ray also suggested that Mone could find a worthy rival in Britt Baker, who he proposed could play a babyface role against The Boss. The former AEW Women's World Champion has been absent from television since 2023, although her return may be imminent, according to an update from Diamond Dallas Page.

Whether Mercedes Mone will be victorious in her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024 remains to be seen.

Thoughts on a Mercedes Mone heel turn?